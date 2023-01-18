Aston Martin DBS 770 is £314k, 759bhp swansong

The new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate has arrived as a radically enhanced swansong for the firm’s brutish V12 grand tourer – as well as an enticing statement of intent for the marque’s future sports cars.

Launching as Aston Martin celebrates its 110th birthday in 2023 – and the 75th anniversary of the DB nameplate – the 770 Ultimate is “the most powerful production Aston Martin ever”. Its 759bhp puts it some way clear of the standard DBS, which has 715bhp.

There have been more potent road cars to leave Gaydon in recent years – not least the 1160bhp Valkyrie hypercar and 836bhp Aston Martin Victor coupé – but they have been highly limited and ultra-expensive propositions.

The 770 will receive an extended build run made up of 300 coupé and 199 convertible variants, priced from £314,000 and £337,000 respectively. Each has already sold out ahead of deliveries starting in late summer.

The 5.2-litre, quad-cam engine’s extra grunt comes primarily from a 7% increase in turbo pressure and tweaks to the air and ignition pathways, as well as careful fettling of the power and torque delivery curves.

Armed with a 0-62mph time of 3.2sec (in coupé form) and a top speed of 211mph, the 770 comes close to Ferrari’s ferocious final-edition 812 and the commemorative Ultimae version of the Lamborghini Aventador for outright speed, but it has not been conceived simply to offer dazzling straight-line pace. As with the similarly outrageous Aston Martin Vantage V12 launched last year, its added firepower arrives alongside an extensive chassis and drivetrain overhaul aimed at bolstering engagement and tightening up the handling.

The adaptive dampers have been recalibrated at all four corners, for example, to give improved control without denting rolling refinement (Aston has sought to preserve the DBS’s long-distance appeal) and a new solid-mounted steering column has been fitted, “allowing the driver to enjoy a more precise connection with the road”.