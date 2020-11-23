Aston Martin celebrates racing success with Vantage Legacy trio

Aston Martin's motorsport division is celebrating one of its most successful periods with the release of the Vantage Legacy Collection, a trio of race-spec Vantage models available to buy as a complete package.

Based on the previous-generation Vantage, which launched in 2005, the three cars are finished to the exacting standards of the classes in which the Vantage achieved success between 2009 and 2018.

During that time, the car claimed class victories at Le Mans in 2014 and 2017, seven FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) titles and an array of victories in the British GT, GT World Challenge and European Le Mans Series.

Each finished in Aston Martin Racing's green-and-yellow livery, the cars have been built around new chassis and are said to be "ready to race".

The first race car to be based on the Vantage was the GT4, which first competed in 2012 and went on to win the British GT Championship in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The Legacy GT4, as with the original, uses the standard car's 4.7-litre V8 but gains a lightweight exhaust, twin-fill fuel tank and uprated gearbox and clutch. A full FIA-approved rollcage is fitted, as are plastic side and rear windows, a quick-release bonnet, adjustable dampers and a single Recaro racing seat.

The V12 Vantage GT3, as the name suggests, uses a larger motor of 6.0 litre capacity that produces 600bhp. Its lightweight aluminium chassis, racing clutch, carbonfibre propshaft, six-point harness and carbonfibre dashboard have all been carried over to the Legacy model, as has its distinctive aero package incorporating removable carbonfibre panels and an adjustable, full-width rear spoiler.

Rounding off the collection is the Vantage Legacy GTE, which pays tribute to the car that became the WEC's most successful racer. Just six GTE-spec cars were initially built, with this new arrival bearing chassis number 007.

Aston Martin hasn't revealed a price for the ultra-exclusive package, but given that a current-generation Vantage GT4 costs in the region of £200,000, the Legacy Collection can be expected to cost well into seven figures.

None of the three cars can be registered for road use so will be destined either for preservation or for use at track days or in historic racing series.

David King, the president of Aston Martin Racing, said: “For a collector, this trio of Aston Martin Racing Vantages represents the ultimate tribute to a halcyon period for the brand in international sports car racing.