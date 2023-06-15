Ark Zero launched as £5995 Citroen Ami rival

British EV start-up Ark has launched an electric quadricycle called the Zero that costs £5995 and is claimed to be "the UK's most affordable electric car".

Now available to order from the firm's website only, the 489kg electric two-seater from the London-based firm has a 28mph top speed, 50.3-mile range and room enough for two adults and a dog. It uses a 3bhp motor powered by a lithium ion battery.

A spokesperson from Ark said: “Ark Zero is the most functional car ever built since the Ford Model T. Capitalism sold us over-engineered cars that we don't need over the last century. Thanks to Ark Zero, we can tackle a need in the market efficiently and affordably without giving any compromise.”

The body is made entirely of aluminium, with the firm citing greater energy absorption and dissipation over a conventional steel body in the event of an accident, thus improving occupant safety. It also allows for improved handling and manoeuvrability in cities, a more balanced weight distribution and corrosion resistance.

It measures 2500mm in length, 1202mm in width and 1625mm in height, making it shorter in length but taller than its closest rival, the Citroën Ami. It is available in one specification only, with customers able to choose between four different colours - red, black, white and grey.

As standard, it comes with a sunroof, reversing camera, LED lights, a central LCD infotainment screen and Bluetooth connectivity. It uses a standard Type 1 charger, which allows charge speeds of up to 7.4kW, with Type 2 chargers available using a converter. According to the firm, a full charge takes six to eight hours and costs "less than £1".