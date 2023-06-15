BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ark Zero launched as £5995 Citroen Ami rival
UP NEXT
Vauxhall Astra GSe Sports Tourer on sale from £43,250

Ark Zero launched as £5995 Citroen Ami rival

Billed as "the UK's most affordable electric car", the Zero gets a 50-mile range and weighs just 489kg
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
15 June 2023

British EV start-up Ark has launched an electric quadricycle called the Zero that costs £5995 and is claimed to be "the UK's most affordable electric car".

Now available to order from the firm's website only, the 489kg electric two-seater from the London-based firm has a 28mph top speed, 50.3-mile range and room enough for two adults and a dog. It uses a 3bhp motor powered by a lithium ion battery. 

A spokesperson from Ark said: “Ark Zero is the most functional car ever built since the Ford Model T. Capitalism sold us over-engineered cars that we don't need over the last century. Thanks to Ark Zero, we can tackle a need in the market efficiently and affordably without giving any compromise.”

Related articles

The body is made entirely of aluminium, with the firm citing greater energy absorption and dissipation over a conventional steel body in the event of an accident, thus improving occupant safety. It also allows for improved handling and manoeuvrability in cities, a more balanced weight distribution and corrosion resistance.

It measures 2500mm in length, 1202mm in width and 1625mm in height, making it shorter in length but taller than its closest rival, the Citroën Ami. It is available in one specification only, with customers able to choose between four different colours - red, black, white and grey. 

As standard, it comes with a sunroof, reversing camera, LED lights, a central LCD infotainment screen and Bluetooth connectivity. It uses a standard Type 1 charger, which allows charge speeds of up to 7.4kW, with Type 2 chargers available using a converter. According to the firm, a full charge takes six to eight hours and costs "less than £1".

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Cars will be delivered to customers 14-16 weeks after their order confirmation and orders are limited to the UK only. However, the firm plans to extend its operations further afield in the near future. Leasing is not available. 

The firm has further plans to launch an A-segment car in the near future and will offer autonomous ride-hailing services in London starting next year. 

The Zero arrives among a spate of micro-EV launches as firms target younger city dwellers and the average price of a car in the UK spirals. As of January 2023, this price was £39,308. Fiat recently announced its second EV, the Toppolino, which is based on the Ami and is designed to “make young people fall in love with cars again”.

used cars for sale

Hyundai Tucson 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£33,350
17,230miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4e GS 4WD Euro 4 (s/s) 5dr
2009
£4,000
132,802miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,500
37,671miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,500
30,095miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,000
56,538miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 2.0 TDI 35 Sport Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,500
41,936miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-roc 1.0 TSI Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,000
46,280miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI CoD S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£16,500
34,509miles
Petrol
Manual
4
Ford Kuga 1.5T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,700
38,402miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
289 15 June 2023

The AC Invacar rides again...just need to spray it a fetching shade of light blue!

I cant see any 'young person' wanting to be seen dead in this....unless it is for a dare.

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives