Alpine readies rally-spec A110 for international competition

Alpine has launched a rally-spec version of its A110 sports car aimed at competing in events at an international level.
Underpinned by the same lightweight aluminium chassis as the track-oriented GT4 and Cup variants, the A110 Rally has been developed with the help of Signatech, which also runs Alpine’s sports car programme.
The machine packs more than 296bhp from an uprated version of the standard A110’s 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Further performance modifications come in the form of three-way hydraulic suspension, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential and a sequential six-speed gearbox. A new steering wheel, featuring an integrated telemetry display and paddle shifters, has been fitted.
The A110 Rally also features safety equipment such as a six-point harness system, roll cage and FIA-approved competition fuel cell, and the firm is in the process of obtaining FIA R-GT homologation status, which would allow it to be used on international events.
