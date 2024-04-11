Alpine to run hydrogen-combustion supercar at Spa next month

Alpine's radical Alpenglow concept will hit the track for the first time next month, using a hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine that the brand suggests could soon feature in its road cars.

Revealed as a static concept at the Paris motor show in 2022, the futuristic Alpenglow will be driven for the first time at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the 6 Hours race on 11 May.

It is said to showcase Alpine's "design and sustainable innovation ambitions for ultra-sporty road and track cars", having previously been described as "the starting point for all future Alpine car designs, technologies and breakthroughs".

The Alpenglow's journey from concept to reality indicates Alpine's continued commitment to developing alternatives to battery-electric technology in a bid to preserve the emotional and analogue appeal of its sports cars.

The firm says the combustion engine will "enhance driving pleasure tenfold" but maintains that it is "a path of exploration" for now, rather than a concrete statement of production intent.

The firm has not given any technical details of the powertrain beyond that, though the concept was said to be electrically assisted.

Notably, the brand clarified that the Alpenglow prototype will not just serve as a technical demonstrator, but will also preview various design cues that will define the next generation of Alpine's race and road cars.

Its styling will be heavily evolved from the 2022 concept, the brand suggests. A preview image indicates a slightly less outlandish treatment for the front end, with pixel-style headlight designs – likely to become a common feature across the Alpine line-up – and an aero-optimised intake arrangement.

The LMP1-style glass canopy remains but is now topped by a prominent air intake for cooling the mid-rear-mounted engine.