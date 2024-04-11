BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine to run hydrogen-combustion supercar at Spa next month
UP NEXT
Carlos Tavares refutes Stellantis brand sell-off rumours

Alpine to run hydrogen-combustion supercar at Spa next month

Alpenglow prototype aims to prove that hydrogen-fuelled engines can "enhance driving pleasure" tenfold
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
11 April 2024

Alpine's radical Alpenglow concept will hit the track for the first time next month, using a hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine that the brand suggests could soon feature in its road cars. 

Revealed as a static concept at the Paris motor show in 2022, the futuristic Alpenglow will be driven for the first time at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the 6 Hours race on 11 May.

It is said to showcase Alpine's "design and sustainable innovation ambitions for ultra-sporty road and track cars", having previously been described as "the starting point for all future Alpine car designs, technologies and breakthroughs".

Related articles

The Alpenglow's journey from concept to reality indicates Alpine's continued commitment to developing alternatives to battery-electric technology in a bid to preserve the emotional and analogue appeal of its sports cars.

The firm says the combustion engine will "enhance driving pleasure tenfold" but maintains that it is "a path of exploration" for now, rather than a concrete statement of production intent.

The firm has not given any technical details of the powertrain beyond that, though the concept was said to be electrically assisted.

Notably, the brand clarified that the Alpenglow prototype will not just serve as a technical demonstrator, but will also preview various design cues that will define the next generation of Alpine's race and road cars.

Its styling will be heavily evolved from the 2022 concept, the brand suggests. A preview image indicates a slightly less outlandish treatment for the front end, with pixel-style headlight designs – likely to become a common feature across the Alpine line-up – and an aero-optimised intake arrangement.

The LMP1-style glass canopy remains but is now topped by a prominent air intake for cooling the mid-rear-mounted engine.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan turbo gt review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
peugeot e 208 review 2024 13 cornering front
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

Alpine earlier suggested the Alpenglow weighed around the same as its A110 sports coupé, in the region of 1000-1200kg, with liberal use of carbonfibre helping to offset the added weight of a pair of 700-bar hydrogen storage tanks.

Organisers of the Le Mans 24 Hours plan to introduce a new category for hydrogen-powered racers – both fuel cell and combustion – to take part in the race in 2027, having pushed back the mooted 2026 launch date over safety concerns.

Toyota – a long-standing proponent of hydrogen-combustion technology for sports and race cars – has already revealed the GR H2 Racing Concept as a preview of its hydrogen-powered Le Mans contender, but Alpine has yet to make a firm commitment to the class.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Alpine A110 cars for sale

Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£38,498
23,735miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£57,000
1,307miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£35,950
17,596miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£46,500
7,398miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£44,950
6,373miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£42,578
19,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£47,500
4,133miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine Alpine 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£47,500
4,133miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£42,975
14,583miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 62 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 11 April 2024

What a misleading title in the never ending quest to make it sound like the dumb hydrogen car idea is around the next corner.

Peter Cavellini 11 April 2024
xxxx wrote:

What a misleading title in the never ending quest to make it sound like the dumb hydrogen car idea is around the next corner.

You want veggies with that main course?

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan turbo gt review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
peugeot e 208 review 2024 13 cornering front
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade

View all car reviews