Alpina XB7 gains V8 mild-hybrid powertrain and fresh design

Revised SUV also has new iDrive system, over-the-air updates and BMW's illuminated front grille
14 April 2022

The Alpina XB7, the German performance firm’s upgraded version of the BMW X7 SUV, has gained a host of upgrades, including a new V8 engine, updated driver assistance tech and an exterior redesign. 

Changes under the bonnet are focused on a new 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 powertrain. It features mild-hybrid technology for the first time, although peak outputs are unchanged at 612bhp and 590lb ft.

Despite a slight weight increase (up to 2730kg from 2655kg), the XB7’s 0-62mph sprint time is also the same as before, at 4.2sec. Top speed is 180mph. 

Alpina says the BMW-supplied mild-hybrid technology comes in the form of a 48V starter-generator and improves the model’s efficiency and responsiveness. A new cross-bank exhaust manifold also “delivers a thrilling V8 soundtrack”, the firm says. 

The car sports a new front end, including a modified design of two horizontally separated twin headlights. A new, illuminated grille has been fitted, while newly added air intakes contribute to what the firm calls a “powerful appearance”. At the rear, the XB7 features four tailpipes.

Inside, the XB7 gains the latest version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment, based on the firm's eighth-generation operating system. It adds fresh features such as BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant. Over-the-air updates are also included as standard.

Prices for the XB7 start from €170,500 (£143,460) in Germany but UK prices have not yet been disclosed. Further details of standard equipment will be available from May 2022. 

Alpina says left-hand-drive versions of the XB7 are available for preliminary ordering now, with the first deliveries taking place in December 2022. Orders for right-hand-drive versions will open in September before production begins in December. 

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Alpina XB7 2020 road test review - hero front

Alpina XB7

Alpina’s most powerful SUV to date builds on the strengths of the M50i with outstanding pace and impressive dynamic traits

Sulphur Man 14 April 2022

That design should carry a health warning, You can't unsee it. Appalling. 

xxxx 14 April 2022

An old saying spring to mind, you cant polish a turd.

Peter Cavellini 14 April 2022
xxxx wrote:

An old saying spring to mind, you cant polish a turd.

Another old saying springs to mind, beauty is in the Eye of the beholder?

