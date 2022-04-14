Alpina XB7 gains V8 mild-hybrid powertrain and fresh design

The Alpina XB7, the German performance firm’s upgraded version of the BMW X7 SUV, has gained a host of upgrades, including a new V8 engine, updated driver assistance tech and an exterior redesign.

Changes under the bonnet are focused on a new 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 powertrain. It features mild-hybrid technology for the first time, although peak outputs are unchanged at 612bhp and 590lb ft.

Despite a slight weight increase (up to 2730kg from 2655kg), the XB7’s 0-62mph sprint time is also the same as before, at 4.2sec. Top speed is 180mph.

Alpina says the BMW-supplied mild-hybrid technology comes in the form of a 48V starter-generator and improves the model’s efficiency and responsiveness. A new cross-bank exhaust manifold also “delivers a thrilling V8 soundtrack”, the firm says.

The car sports a new front end, including a modified design of two horizontally separated twin headlights. A new, illuminated grille has been fitted, while newly added air intakes contribute to what the firm calls a “powerful appearance”. At the rear, the XB7 features four tailpipes.

Inside, the XB7 gains the latest version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment, based on the firm's eighth-generation operating system. It adds fresh features such as BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant. Over-the-air updates are also included as standard.

Prices for the XB7 start from €170,500 (£143,460) in Germany but UK prices have not yet been disclosed. Further details of standard equipment will be available from May 2022.

Alpina says left-hand-drive versions of the XB7 are available for preliminary ordering now, with the first deliveries taking place in December 2022. Orders for right-hand-drive versions will open in September before production begins in December.