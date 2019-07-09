Alpina version of BMW X7 on the cards, says firm's boss

Alpina's CEO says SUV could be part of future portfolio, and talks about previous plans to make its own version of the i8
by Ronan Glon
9 July 2019

Alpina plans to add the X7 SUV to its portfolio of BMW models, company boss Andreas Bovensiepen revealed. 

While looking ahead and adapting to a changing market are his main priorities,  briefly reminisced about past projects – including a 460bhp i8 – that didn’t clear the prototype stage.

“We are thinking about having an X7 in the future but not right now because BMW has a very high demand for it and currently the plant is full,” Bovensiepen said at the company’s headquarters.

He explained he has to keep production capacity in mind because BMW manufactures every member of the Alpina line-up on the same assembly line as the model they’re based on. While he didn’t provide a launch window, his comments suggest we won’t see an Alpina-branded X7 until 2020 at the earliest.

Alpina followed BMW into the lucrative world of high-performance SUVs but it hasn’t launched a hybrid yet. It nonetheless dabbled in petrol-electric technology in 2015 when it built and tested an evolution of the i8 powered by a four-cylinder engine that bumped the powertrain’s output to 460bhp. Bovensiepen remembered the 100 additional horses made the i8 “quite convincing to drive” without sacrificing its green credentials but he was forced to cancel the project after BMW voiced its opposition to it.

Our Verdict

BMW X7

BMW X7 2019 UK first drive review - hero front

BMW’s largest vehicle yet arrives in the UK to crown the brand's SUV line-up, but faces strong competition from Mercedes, Audi and Land Rover

“BMW told us it wasn’t happy giving M or Alpina access to the i brand’s projects. We were told that BMW i stands for environmental friendliness, not for visual exhaust pipes,” Bovensiepen said. The company has a long-standing relationship with BMW and it couldn’t ignore the feedback it received. 

The i8 joined the Mini in the ranks of Alpina rejects. In the early 2000s, after BMW re-launched the Mini brand, Alpina considered adding the hatchback to its line-up as an entry-level model. It again built and tested a prototype but turning it into a series-produced model was more complicated and more expensive than it was worth. Bovensiepen said Alpina doubted the project relatively quickly. Cost and complexity issues were compounded by the fact that the original Mini isn’t part of Alpina’s heritage

The second-generation 6 Series released in 2003 drove the final nail in the Mini’s coffin. Adding the 6 to the Alpina family made a lot more sense from a financial and an image standpoint. The company hasn’t considered making another Mini since; even smaller BMWs like the 1 and the 2 Series remain off-limits.

