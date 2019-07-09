Alpina version of BMW X7 on the cards, says firm's boss

Alpina plans to add the X7 SUV to its portfolio of BMW models, company boss Andreas Bovensiepen revealed.

While looking ahead and adapting to a changing market are his main priorities, briefly reminisced about past projects – including a 460bhp i8 – that didn’t clear the prototype stage.

“We are thinking about having an X7 in the future but not right now because BMW has a very high demand for it and currently the plant is full,” Bovensiepen said at the company’s headquarters.

He explained he has to keep production capacity in mind because BMW manufactures every member of the Alpina line-up on the same assembly line as the model they’re based on. While he didn’t provide a launch window, his comments suggest we won’t see an Alpina-branded X7 until 2020 at the earliest.

Alpina followed BMW into the lucrative world of high-performance SUVs but it hasn’t launched a hybrid yet. It nonetheless dabbled in petrol-electric technology in 2015 when it built and tested an evolution of the i8 powered by a four-cylinder engine that bumped the powertrain’s output to 460bhp. Bovensiepen remembered the 100 additional horses made the i8 “quite convincing to drive” without sacrificing its green credentials but he was forced to cancel the project after BMW voiced its opposition to it.