Audi has revealed the Q6 E-tron Off-Road concept as a hardcore, go-anywhere version of its latest electric SUV.

Described as "Quattro redefined", the bulked-up Q6 E-tron Sportback has been extensively modified for venturing off the Tarmac, with a heavy visual makeover, a massive suspension lift and chunky all-terrain tyres.

Full technical details remain to be confirmed, but Audi has confirmed the concept is fitted with portal axles, which boost ground clearance by moving the axle housings above the wheel hubs, with drive delivered via a gearset on each wheel.

Portal axles are traditionally the preserve of the most extreme 4x4s and have not yet featured on an Audi model. Mercedes uses them for the Unimog and the hardcore G63 4x4² and Ineos recently deployed them on an ultra-hardcore Grenadier prototype with half a metre of ground clearance.

The concept's heavy chassis overhaul comes with a dramatic new look that emphasises its off-road capabilities, gaining a new set of ultra-bright spotlights, a roof rack, substantially widened wheel arches and chunky lower body cladding.

Further details on the Q6 concept's modifications are likely to be revealed in due course. The studded tyres suggest it's likely to make its debut at Austria's FAT Ice Race later this month, in which the Volkswagen Group usually participates.

The Q6 off-roader is clearly evolved from 2023's radical Activesphere concept - a futuristic off-road saloon that previewed what then Audi design boss Marc Lichte called "Audi Allroad 2.0", hinting at a return for the moniker used for raised, off-road-ready versions of previous-generation A4 and A6 estates.

Heading up Audi design now is former Land Rover designer Massimo Frascella, who was behind the current Defender and Range Rover models, which are among the most capable off-roaders currently in series production.