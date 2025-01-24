BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Allroad returns: Audi Q6 E-tron gets portal axles in off-road makeover
UP NEXT
Future cars worth waiting for: 2026-2030

Allroad returns: Audi Q6 E-tron gets portal axles in off-road makeover

Extreme, Activesphere-inspired makeover means Audi's latest electric SUV can now go anywhere

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
24 January 2025

Audi has revealed the Q6 E-tron Off-Road concept as a hardcore, go-anywhere version of its latest electric SUV.

Described as "Quattro redefined", the bulked-up Q6 E-tron Sportback has been extensively modified for venturing off the Tarmac, with a heavy visual makeover, a massive suspension lift and chunky all-terrain tyres.

Full technical details remain to be confirmed, but Audi has confirmed the concept is fitted with portal axles, which boost ground clearance by moving the axle housings above the wheel hubs, with drive delivered via a gearset on each wheel.

Related articles

Portal axles are traditionally the preserve of the most extreme 4x4s and have not yet featured on an Audi model. Mercedes uses them for the Unimog and the hardcore G63 4x4² and Ineos recently deployed them on an ultra-hardcore Grenadier prototype with half a metre of ground clearance.

The concept's heavy chassis overhaul comes with a dramatic new look that emphasises its off-road capabilities, gaining a new set of ultra-bright spotlights, a roof rack, substantially widened wheel arches and chunky lower body cladding.

Further details on the Q6 concept's modifications are likely to be revealed in due course. The studded tyres suggest it's likely to make its debut at Austria's FAT Ice Race later this month, in which the Volkswagen Group usually participates. 

The Q6 off-roader is clearly evolved from 2023's radical Activesphere concept - a futuristic off-road saloon that previewed what then Audi design boss Marc Lichte called "Audi Allroad 2.0", hinting at a return for the moniker used for raised, off-road-ready versions of previous-generation A4 and A6 estates.

Heading up Audi design now is former Land Rover designer Massimo Frascella, who was behind the current Defender and Range Rover models, which are among the most capable off-roaders currently in series production. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Audi Q6 E Tron 2024 review lead cornering

Audi Q6 E-tron

EV introduces a new platform and a new design language for Audi

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Tim Oldland 24 January 2025

Range: 4.8 miles WLTP

Latest Reviews

Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS

View all car reviews