BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: All-new Skoda Fabia due in 2021 with new platform, improved tech
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: Honda’s hybrid hopes, Mercedes’ two-door future, and more

All-new Skoda Fabia due in 2021 with new platform, improved tech

Move to MQB will bring improvements all round – but no electrification yet
News
2 mins read
27 October 2020

Skoda will finally bring its ever-popular Fabia supermini back into line with its Volkswagen Group siblings with an all-new version next year, Autocar can confirm.

Plans to bring the fourth-generation Fabia to market in 2022 have been revised to reduce the complexity of having older and newer platforms produced at the same time within the group. As such, it will be revealed in the first half of next year, with first examples expected to arrive in UK showrooms well before the end of 2021.

The current architecture of the Fabia, a re-engineered version of a platform first used back in 2008, will be junked in favour of purely MQB A0 underpinnings. That’s the same platform used by the Audi A1 Sportback, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo – as evidenced by the Polo-based Fabia development mules that were spotted recently.

Crucially, this platform will ensure the Czech supermini is no longer the poor relation of the family. As for styling, sources suggest a greater leap than the Fabia made between its second and third generations. Inspiration will come from the linked Kamiq crossover in particular, plus design elements and details from the Scala and Octavia.

The interior is likely to receive the biggest overhaul, however, given that the current Fabia’s dashboard design and technology are now off the pace compared with the Volkswagen Group standard. As such, a revised layout, much larger and clearer displays and Skoda’s latest infotainment system and connectivity features will be introduced.

Despite wider group plans, the Fabia won’t offer any form of electrification initially – not even mild-hybrid engines. Insiders tell us this will keep the Fabia affordable at its core, appealing to drivers who are put off by the influx of superminis moving up to and even beyond £25,000.

As electrified powertrain technology becomes more attainable in future, however, it could be brought across from other group models.

As such, the new Fabia’s engines will be familiar, albeit now without any diesels. The turbocharged three-cylinder petrol TSI will sit at the heart of the range in varying power outputs, while more powerful four-cylinder engines (and a cheaper naturally aspirated three-pot) could also be used.

We won’t see the return of the vRS badge, but sources say the popularity of today’s top-tier Monte Carlo model will mean a greater emphasis on sportiness (visually or otherwise) higher up the range.

The switch to the MQB platform should also yield noticeable forward strides in the fields of refinement and comfort. The current Fabia remains one of the more spacious in its class, so actual size may not change, however.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Polestar 2 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Polestar 2 2020 UK review
2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

The new Fabia takes the old pragmatism upmarket and rocks the supermini segment in the process, eclipsing rivals that once had a tight grip on the market

Read our review
Back to top

We expect prices for the Fabia to increase beyond the £12,990 base price of today’s model but not significantly so.

READ MORE

Britain's Best Family Car 2020: Skoda Octavia Estate 

New 2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed 

Skoda axes Karoq Scout, Kodiaq Scout and Kamiq diesels

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Polestar 2 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Polestar 2 2020 UK review
2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
View all latest drives