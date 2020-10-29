All-electric Ford Transit confirmed for 12 November unveiling

Ford has confirmed that an all-electric version of its hugely popular Transit van will be unveiled as the e-Transit on 12 November.
The reinvented Transit will be made in the US, most likely at a new purpose-built EV production facility in Michigan, and forms part of the company’s $11.5 billion (£9bn) global electrification strategy.
A preview shows that, in panel van form, the new Transit will largely retain the silhouette of the current model, but - as is usually the case with electric versions of combustion vehicles - it will likely feature a blanked-off grille and bespoke lighting clusters.
Ford previously revealed that, like the current Transit, the electric version will be available to buy in van, truck and cutaway cab forms. Buyers can also choose from three body length and roof height options.
It is not yet known precisely what will power the electric Transit, although it can be expected to share some hardware with the recently revealed Mach-E electric SUV.
Ford has confirmed that the new Transit will offer enhanced connectivity functions over the current van, with a number of features aimed at reducing waste and improving fleet efficiency. In-built 4G functionality allows fleet managers to access live location and fault diagnostic data, as well as imposing virtual perimeters and monitoring driving behaviour.
The commercial vehicle will be sold as standard with a suite of advanced driver assistance programmes, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.
It has not yet been confirmed when the electric Transit will be offered overseas, but it will likely arrive in Europe shortly after the upcoming plug-in hybrid variant.
Earlier this year, then-Ford president Jim Farley said: “Commercial vehicles are a critical component to our big bet on electrification. As leaders in this space, we are accelerating our plans to create solutions that help businesses run better, starting with our all-electric Transit and F-150.
xxxx
This and F150
is what Tesla should have targeted opposed to Cyber truck thing!
CarNut170
xxxx wrote:
Yea, Tesla have shafted themselves royally.
The only way they continue to win is by being a disruptor - the Cybertruck isn't that.
They're introducing something new. It may well create its own new market space - but is that market scaleable? No.
Symanski
Hybrid?
Couriers do between 60 and 100 drops per shift (myHermes a drop means they drop the parcel, jump on it, and then kick it somewhere for you to find). That seems a very obvious and ideal case for hybrid at the very least.
But great to see an all-electric van.
Sonic
xxxx wrote:
They'll be maxed-out on battery production to meet Model Y/3, Semi & Megapack demand for a while, I think a niche product to generate hype for the brand came at the right time. A Tesla van and city car would both sell well, but there's no way they could keep up with battery demand.
Saying that, the Cybertruck has been a lot more popular than anyone expected.
HazwoldV8
Hey if you don't like the cybertruck check this out.........
Check out the Rivian R1T
This should be availbale in the UK late 2021
Four-motor, 0-60 in 3 sec, wading depth - 3ft, up to 750bhp from around 50 grand
Musk eat ur heart out
Peter Cavellini
Well
Will it come here?....ask Boris.
Boris9119
Give Ford Credit
Give Ford credit, commercial vehicles make up a huge percentage of global vehicle sales, and possibly a disproportionate number of miles driven. As others have posted, this is far more relevant than Tesla's Cybertruck or the Rivian et al.
JCarter
About time
Seems a slow roll out in vans. That said Hermes delivery guy already uses an electric Nissan van for delivery, more will follow surely
