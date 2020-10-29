BACK TO ALL NEWS
All-electric Ford Transit confirmed for 12 November unveiling

EV version of popular commercial vehicle to launch in the US and Canada before coming to Europe
29 October 2020

Ford has confirmed that an all-electric version of its hugely popular Transit van will be unveiled as the e-Transit on 12 November. 

The reinvented Transit will be made in the US, most likely at a new purpose-built EV production facility in Michigan, and forms part of the company’s $11.5 billion (£9bn) global electrification strategy.

A preview shows that, in panel van form, the new Transit will largely retain the silhouette of the current model, but - as is usually the case with electric versions of combustion vehicles - it will likely feature a blanked-off grille and bespoke lighting clusters.

 

 

Ford previously revealed that, like the current Transit, the electric version will be available to buy in van, truck and cutaway cab forms. Buyers can also choose from three body length and roof height options. 

It is not yet known precisely what will power the electric Transit, although it can be expected to share some hardware with the recently revealed Mach-E electric SUV

Ford has confirmed that the new Transit will offer enhanced connectivity functions over the current van, with a number of features aimed at reducing waste and improving fleet efficiency. In-built 4G functionality allows fleet managers to access live location and fault diagnostic data, as well as imposing virtual perimeters and monitoring driving behaviour. 

The commercial vehicle will be sold as standard with a suite of advanced driver assistance programmes, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights. 

It has not yet been confirmed when the electric Transit will be offered overseas, but it will likely arrive in Europe shortly after the upcoming plug-in hybrid variant.

Earlier this year, then-Ford president Jim Farley said: “Commercial vehicles are a critical component to our big bet on electrification. As leaders in this space, we are accelerating our plans to create solutions that help businesses run better, starting with our all-electric Transit and F-150. 

“This Ford Transit isn’t just about creating an electric drivetrain. It’s about designing and developing a digital product that propels fleets forward.”

Ford will reveal pricing and specifications for the electric Transit at a later date. 

8

xxxx

4 March 2020

is what Tesla should have targeted opposed to Cyber truck thing!

CarNut170

4 March 2020
xxxx wrote:

is what Tesla should have targeted opposed to Cyber truck thing!

Yea, Tesla have shafted themselves royally.

The only way they continue to win is by being a disruptor - the Cybertruck isn't that.

They're introducing something new. It may well create its own new market space - but is that market scaleable? No.

Symanski

4 March 2020
I'm really surprised that all vans aren't hybrid as it is right now. Wouldn't the reduced running costs of hybrid benefit delivery drivers? Especially those doing short hops in towns where most of the time they could run with zero emissions.

Couriers do between 60 and 100 drops per shift (myHermes a drop means they drop the parcel, jump on it, and then kick it somewhere for you to find). That seems a very obvious and ideal case for hybrid at the very least.

But great to see an all-electric van.

Sonic

5 March 2020
xxxx wrote:

is what Tesla should have targeted opposed to Cyber truck thing!

They'll be maxed-out on battery production to meet Model Y/3, Semi & Megapack demand for a while, I think a niche product to generate hype for the brand came at the right time. A Tesla van and city car would both sell well, but there's no way they could keep up with battery demand.

Saying that, the Cybertruck has been a lot more popular than anyone expected.

HazwoldV8

4 March 2020

Check out the Rivian R1T

This should be availbale in the UK late 2021

Four-motor, 0-60 in 3 sec, wading depth - 3ft, up to 750bhp from around 50 grand

 

Musk eat ur heart out

Peter Cavellini

4 March 2020

 Will it come here?....ask Boris.

Boris9119

4 March 2020

Give Ford credit, commercial vehicles make up a huge percentage of global vehicle sales, and possibly a disproportionate number of miles driven. As others have posted, this is far more relevant than Tesla's Cybertruck or the Rivian et al.

JCarter

6 March 2020

Seems a slow roll out in vans. That said Hermes delivery guy already uses an electric Nissan van for delivery, more will follow surely 

