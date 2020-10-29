All-electric Ford Transit confirmed for 12 November unveiling

Ford has confirmed that an all-electric version of its hugely popular Transit van will be unveiled as the e-Transit on 12 November.

The reinvented Transit will be made in the US, most likely at a new purpose-built EV production facility in Michigan, and forms part of the company’s $11.5 billion (£9bn) global electrification strategy.

A preview shows that, in panel van form, the new Transit will largely retain the silhouette of the current model, but - as is usually the case with electric versions of combustion vehicles - it will likely feature a blanked-off grille and bespoke lighting clusters.

Ford previously revealed that, like the current Transit, the electric version will be available to buy in van, truck and cutaway cab forms. Buyers can also choose from three body length and roof height options.

It is not yet known precisely what will power the electric Transit, although it can be expected to share some hardware with the recently revealed Mach-E electric SUV.

Ford has confirmed that the new Transit will offer enhanced connectivity functions over the current van, with a number of features aimed at reducing waste and improving fleet efficiency. In-built 4G functionality allows fleet managers to access live location and fault diagnostic data, as well as imposing virtual perimeters and monitoring driving behaviour.

The commercial vehicle will be sold as standard with a suite of advanced driver assistance programmes, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.

It has not yet been confirmed when the electric Transit will be offered overseas, but it will likely arrive in Europe shortly after the upcoming plug-in hybrid variant.

Earlier this year, then-Ford president Jim Farley said: “Commercial vehicles are a critical component to our big bet on electrification. As leaders in this space, we are accelerating our plans to create solutions that help businesses run better, starting with our all-electric Transit and F-150.