Alfa Romeo to reveal T33-inspired supercar on 30 August

Alfa Romeo will unveil a limited-edition supercar, inspired by the famed T33 Stradale and expected to be named the 6C, on 30 August.

It today released a preview image (below) with the strapline "dare to dream", alluding to the model's aspirational positioning compared with the Italian brand's wider line-up.

That the supercar will be revealed to coincide with this year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza is no coincidence.

"This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique," said Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Imparato confirmed in February that deposits were being taken before the supercar had been officially signed off by Alfa Romeo parent firm Stellantis. “It will be sold out before I unveil the car”, he told Autocar.

It's not yet known exactly what form the '6C' will take, but it will “contribute to the DNA” of the brand, Imparato said, hinting at a heritage-inspired design.

“We're working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want."

“To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you're completely mad,” added Imparato, hinting that the car will likely be fitted with a combustion engine, rather than an electric powertrain.

The suggested '6C' name hints that it will use a derivative of the Giulia Quadrifoglio's twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6, no doubt boosted to give more than the usual 520bhp.

Imparato also said the '6C' wouldn't just be a track car but one that could still be driven every day, despite its likely price and positioning. “It could be iconic, super-sexy and recognisable as an Alfa Romeo at first sight."