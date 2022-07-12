BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alfa Romeo Giulia QV given radical 1960s-style overhaul
UP NEXT
New 2023 Honda CR-V brings upgraded hybrid and fresh design

Alfa Romeo Giulia QV given radical 1960s-style overhaul

Italian firm’s £275,000 homage to the original Giulia features retro-look carbonfibre bodywork
News
2 mins read
12 July 2022

Italian firm ErreErre Fuoriserie has revealed a retro-styled coachbuilt Alfa Romeo Giulia to celebrate the model name's 60th anniversary.

Based on the hot Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the new car is designed to pay tribute to the original 105-series Giulia, produced between 1962 and 1978.

It's priced at £207,502, which doesn't include VAT, nor the £74,999 Giulia Quadrifoglio donor car.

Related articles

The owners of the first 10 cars built will be given a near-£42,000 discount. No production limits have been announced.

The conversion centres on a substantial redesign of the Italian saloon. At the front, the car features four large round headlights, with Alfa Romeo’s traditional triangular front motif shrunken down as part of a wider grille. Two rounded air intakes can be seen in the lower corners of the front end, while reshaped front wings help create a blockier aesthetic.

The wheel arches bulge out significantly more than those of the standard car, with sharp lines paying tribute to the original Giulia. At the back, rectangular brake lights fit in with the overall squareness and two small spoilers sit on top of the reshaped roof and the boot lid.

The new bodywork is made from lightweight carbonfibre, which ErreErre says saves 200kg over the standard Giulia.

The car sits on telephone dial-style steel wheels, again harking back to the Giulias of the 1960s and 1970s.

Car Review
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Read our full road test review
Read more

The creation shares its Ferrari-derived 503bhp V6 with the standard car. Official performance figures are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely to improve on the regular car’s 3.9sec 0-62mph time, due to the weight saving.

As the car is based on a modern saloon with classic-inspired styling, ErreErre describes it as “not a restomod”, preferring the term “retromod” instead – in the same way as the Niels van Roij Design Ferrari 550 Breadvan.

Used cars for sale

 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£21,995
56,290miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£27,890
19,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£23,995
32,043miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 TD Super Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£17,000
39,250miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo GIULIA 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo Quadrifoglio Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£37,949
68,031miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo GIULIA 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo Quadrifoglio Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£48,999
11,320miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo Quadrifoglio Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£59,975
6,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 TD Super Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£20,590
31,600miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 TD Super Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£16,198
48,248miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo and the Giulia name is back, and returned in the shape of a saloon that is determined to disrupt the top order - watch out BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Audi

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
manicm 12 July 2022
For a while I thought Alfa Romeo had sanctioned this abomination.
Big Stu 12 July 2022
Truly horrendous.

Autocar, your website is broken on mobile (iOS / Safari) at the moment. Also, what’s a Giulia QV?

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives