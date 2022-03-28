BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio gain dynamic Estrema range-toppers
New Toyota GR Corolla: 268bhp 4WD hot hatch arriving this week

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio gain dynamic Estrema range-toppers

Saloon and SUV gain active suspension, chassis domain control and limited-slip differential
News
2 mins read
28 March 2022

The Alfa Romeo Guilia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio will gain a new, range-topping Estrema specification at the end of April, which Turin says emphasises the focus on dynamics and refinement. 

Estrema is the firm’s first global special series and adds a host of technical upgrades as standard.

Basic kit on both the new saloon and SUV include active suspension, chassis domain control and a mechanical seal-locking limited-slip differential. 

The two cars also gain some exterior design changes that Alfa Romeo says provides “more lightness and a sporty attitude". 

These include carbonfibre for the door mirrors and front grille, dark colours on the wheels and brake callipers and Estrema badging.

The Guilia is fitted with 19in alloys, while the Stelvio receives a 21in set. 

Inside, Alcantara seats come as standard, as does red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, dashboard and gearstick. There's also a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Buyers have the choice of either a 2.0-litre 276bhp four-cylinder petrol engine or a 207bhp 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Both are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive. 

The two models were unveiled at the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team's headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, which the firm said was ideal because it's a “breeding ground for new technology”.

Alfa Romeo's partnership with Sauber Motorsport is also said to have helped the new models embody the “highest achievements in terms of technical and dynamic solutions, style and sportiness”. 

Prices for the Estrema variants are yet to be revealed, but expect them to command a premium over the current, range-topping Veloce specification shared by both models.

