BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alfa Romeo CEO: our interiors must remain "driver-focused"
UP NEXT
New 2024 Mercedes AMG GT first ride: still a super-GT?

Alfa Romeo CEO: our interiors must remain "driver-focused"

Jean Phillipe-Imparato says keen drivers don't need weather forecasts and massive touchscreens
Matt Saunders Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 July 2023

Alfa Romeo will deploy parent firm Stellantis’s new electronic architecture on its new Giulia in 2025, but boss Jean-Philippe Imparato has confirmed that this won’t lead to a wholesale reinvention of the brand’s interior design philosophy, nor a battle with the Germans on in-car tech. 

“I respect what Mercedes is doing with its digital technology, of course,” he told Autocar, “but my customers aren’t looking for metre-wide infotainment screens in their cars or 200 digital assistance systems to switch on and off. 

“We’re developing our technology, and you will see what we’re working on in 2025, when Alfa Romeo becomes the first to deploy the Stellantis group’s all-new electronic architecture, STLA Brain. But it won’t change how our cars speak or appeal to our customers. We must continue to play to our strengths.”

Related articles

Alfa Romeo’s customer research suggests that its buyers want an evocative cannocchiale (telescopic) double-cowled instrument panel in their cars and an infotainment system that gives them driver-specific information about their car’s condition but doesn’t bamboozle them with unnecessary information.

 

“We will have the cannocchiale, for sure,” said Imparato, “and we will have a larger central display than we do currently, depending on the car. 

“I also like the idea of a larger head-up display with a ‘ghost car’ projected as if on the road ahead, to help you position the car as you drive. 

“This feels like something an Alfa should do. It’s helping you to drive the car and keeping you engaged in the process. “What I don’t need is to know the weather for three weeks’ time. I don’t care – I’m here to drive.” 

As regards autonomous driving technology, future Alfas will come with separate driving modes that Imparato describes as “I want to drive” and “I want to be driven” and will oblige drivers to choose between the two at the start of every journey, ensuring there’s no confusion between semi-autonomous operation and full human control. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

“But it’s important we know what systems will add value, and which we should exclude,” pointed out Imparato. 

“Our job isn’t to offer every lane-keeping, convenience and crash-avoidance system that we can, just because our competitors have them. We must be selective.”

used Alfa Romeo cars for sale

Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 TB MultiAir Lusso Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,990
81,751miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo GIULIETTA 1.4 TB MultiAir Business Edition TCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,495
36,350miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£28,499
43,181miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2.0 JTDM-2 Speciale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,995
53,430miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 TB MultiAir Veloce Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£6,494
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo 159 1.8 MPI Lusso 4dr
2008
£2,495
132,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0T Sprint Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£33,650
14,846miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Super Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£17,488
50,113miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.6 JTDM-2 Sprint TCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,800
57,840miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 900 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives