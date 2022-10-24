Aiways U6 to arrive in Europe as £34,000 VW ID 5 rival

Aiways has confirmed it will begin sales of its new U6 in selected European markets in December at a price tipped to start at around €39,000 (£34,000), ahead of planned deliveries of left-hand-drive models during the first half of 2023.
Initially previewed in concept form at the Chengdu motor show in 2020, the U6 is a front-wheel drive Volkswagen ID 5-size SUV with coupé-like exterior styling and a roomy five-seat interior.
It's the second model to be produced by Aiways, which was founded by Samuel Qiang – a former sales boss of Volvo Cars China – and Gary Gu in Shanghai in 2017.
Aiways’ first model, the more upright Volkswagen ID 4-rivalling U5, is currently sold in 15 markets outside of China.
The U5 and U6 are based on Aiways’ proprietary More Adaptable Structure (MAS). The skateboard-style structure supports a standard 63.0kWh lithium ion battery that uses cells supplied by Chinese battery specialist CATL.
The styling of the U6 is little changed from the earlier concept, with only minor alterations to the exterior and interior made for production, which takes place alongside the U5 at Aiways’ factory in Shangrao, China.
Among those who contributed to the new model’s design is Ken Okuyama, former creative director at Pininfarina, who is credited with the Ferrari Enzo among other supercars.
Befitting its positioning, the proportions and stance of the U6 are more sporting than those of the U5. Key elements include a blunt front end and a large angled liftback-style tailgate with a small lip spoiler. Aiways claims a drag coefficient of 0.26Cd, equaling that of the ID 5.
Power comes from a 215bhp, 232lb ft electric motor, which pushes the 1790kg U6 from 0-62mph in a claimed 6.9sec and all the way to a limited 100mph.
The proportions look most peculiar in the photographs. Will be interesting to see if it makes any more sense in the flesh.
Yes. Cannot decide if it is too narrow for its height or too tall for its width. Think they are the same thing? That's the oddity on show here.
Another day another Chinese range of cars with the intention of coming to Europe,there's nothing that looks outstanding about the styling,the interior is OK but the stripy seats remind me of the Austin Allegro Equipe
Anyway, the Car, I read somewhere else that the EU was concerned about the amount of Chinese Cars being brought to Europe, they think it will harm European made Car sales, this effort from China is just not what I'd want, it looks odd from certain angles, the interior is too busy, to many colours, shapes, materials,and, no mattter how relatively cheap it looks, your not going to buy one pure on price if you think it's fugly.
With European manufacturers actively producing cars in China for sale in Europe, and elsewhere, it will be a struggle to curb sales of Chinese brand cars to the EU, beyond that which is already agreed by quota. If it is a genuine concern (I don't believe it is), then it is up to domestic manufacturers to provide a product that people want at a price they are prepared to buy, however, if what is being offered from China was a genuine threat to local, EU, manufacturers then history would have shown us roads full of pre-VAG Skodas and latter day Dacias. They were / are not, and beyond variation in one's circumstances buying habits are unilkely to change that much.
If anything a drop in exports from the EU to China (10% of EU car exports in 2019) because of greater levels of manufacturing in China will be more of a concern than the opposite flow.
The U6 is not for me, though i quite like the interior. The U5 is better in a Citroen C-something kind of way, so if it is priced right people, even French people, will go for it.