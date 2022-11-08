BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 794bhp, 497-mile range
UP NEXT
New 2024 Maserati Quattroporte to launch as EV-only grand tourer

Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 794bhp, 497-mile range

Start-up’s first model – which will be released unnamed – will be joined by a saloon
News
2 mins read
8 November 2022

Italian-US start-up Aehra is looking to shake up the “ultra-premium” market with its supercar-styled 497-mile electric SUV, which looks to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Priced from €180,000 (£155,430) Aehra's SUV will use a 3m-long monobody chassis that houses a 120kWh battery – currently no other car houses bigger – powering three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear producing 794bhp. 

The car will also be released unnamed. "We don't want names to constrict the [segment markets] by giving the vehicles a name," said Nada. 

Related articles

Aehra chief designer Filippo Perini, whose back catalogue as Lamborghini design boss includes creating the Lamborghini Urus – for which the SUV looks to have taken some design inspiration – said the firm has “shunned the conservative constraints” of EV design.

The car’s shape has also been created with efficiency in mind, to reduce drag and promote brake and battery cooling.

“With the SUV, we have created a vehicle that goes far beyond the conventional standards set by the automotive industry for an SUV, and sets new benchmarks for style and comfort,” he said.

We have used a monobody construction, which, while used widely in Italy in the past, is now normally reserved for supercars only. We have taken an equally radical approach to aerodynamics, which play a central role in the design, driving characteristics and efficiency of the SUV.”

The SUV gets unique features, too, including four upward-opening scissor doors and motorsport-inspired wingmirror cameras. It is also fitted with active aero front and rear.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

A sound to accompany the EV, normally pumped through the interior speakers – such as when accelerating the BMW iX, are "an open discussion", head of design Alessandro Serra said, although he added: "We do not need to [add] any sound." 

Nada confirmed that final figures and design for the production car depend on "ongoing partnership talks" with suppliers, but confirmed at least "95%" of the show car will make the road-going model.

The interior of the car, which will be revealed in the coming months, will be bigger than competitors, Nada said, with a “lounge-type set-up” and a “supremely comfortable” environment. The SUV itself will be able to seat five adults all over six-foot tall “comfortably”. The car measures 5.10m in length.

Nada said: “The SUV ushers in a new era of EV style and sophistication.”

First customer deliveries will begin in 2025, along with a saloon (due to be revealed in February). The second car will use the same battery as the SUV.

Aehra says it will produce up to 25,000 units of each model per year.

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Octavia 1.0 TSI SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,255
5,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2013
£8,996
26,958miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Up! 1.0 TSI GTI Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£16,489
6,571miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan QASHQAI 1.2 DIG-T Acenta Premium 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,949
78,437miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 E-HDi VTR+ Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,489
58,634miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 16v Expression 3dr
2008
£2,795
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 5dr
2016
£5,789
78,064miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,699
29,516miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne 4.2 TD V8 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£32,998
68,337miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives