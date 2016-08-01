Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid: an icon re-energised

For more than 30 years the Clio has charmed drivers with its urban-friendly dimensions, impressive practicality, charismatic driving character and unique French flair. In fact, over 16 millions Clios have been sold since 1990, making it France’s best-selling car.

Now, the new E-Tech full hybrid is building on that incredible legacy by injecting even more style in the way of sporty Alpine-inspired design cues, while adding a wealth of advanced infotainment and safety technology and a new cutting-edge hybrid system that offers punchy performance and up to 550 miles* of range – all without the need to ever plug in.

A truly electrifying driving experience

Designed for the cut and thrust of Paris’ hectic traffic, the Clio has always featured a range of fizzy engines that offer punchy performance and great levels of efficiency. Now, the new E-Tech is using electrification to take driving fun and fuel economy to new heights.

Crafted using expertise amassed by the Renault and Alpine Formula 1 teams, the E-Tech’s hybrid engine blends two electric motors with an advanced lithium-ion battery and a peppy petrol engine to offer 145bhp. The result: truly dynamic performance and 0-62mph in just 9.3sec.

When it comes to economy, the E-Tech engine and motor combination can be used in 14 different ways to truly maximise efficiency. This includes running on electric-only power around town to help save fuel, while also using the motors to fill any gaps in the petrol engine’s performance.

Couple this with an advanced regenerative braking system that pumps wasted energy back into the battery, and the E-Tech offers economy of up to 67.5mpg** and a total range of up 550 miles*. The best part? You’ll never have to plug in.

A true French verve, inside and out

Since its very first generation, the has been the star of the small-car class thanks to its head-turning looks and unquestionable French flair. When it comes to style, the new E-Tech maintains that true Clio DNA, while also injecting fresh, sporty looks both inside and out.

Up front, the assertive chrome grille works with the new two-dimensional Renault badge, half-diamond daytime running lights, a sculpted bonnet and deep air intakes to create a bold and distinctive face. Further back, the sweeping lines of the roof and doors feed back into a taut rear end that uses an integrated spoiler, striking rear bumper and sharp LED tail lights to leave a lasting impression.

Top-of-the-range esprit Alpine versions of the E-Tech add a dash of true sporty Alpine style with show-stopping 17in diamond-cut alloy wheels, a matte grey F1-inspired front air blade and exclusive badging to make sure everyone knows this isn’t any ordinary hatchback.