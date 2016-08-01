BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid: an icon re-energised
Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid: an icon re-energised

With compelling style, advanced connectivity and an all-new hybrid system offering up to 550 miles* of range on one tank, Renault’s beloved hatchback is better than ever
5 mins read
1 August 2016

For more than 30 years the Clio has charmed drivers with its urban-friendly dimensions, impressive practicality, charismatic driving character and unique French flair. In fact, over 16 millions Clios have been sold since 1990, making it France’s best-selling car.

Now, the new E-Tech full hybrid is building on that incredible legacy by injecting even more style in the way of sporty Alpine-inspired design cues, while adding a wealth of advanced infotainment and safety technology and a new cutting-edge hybrid system that offers punchy performance and up to 550 miles* of range – all without the need to ever plug in.

A truly electrifying driving experience

Designed for the cut and thrust of Paris’ hectic traffic, the Clio has always featured a range of fizzy engines that offer punchy performance and great levels of efficiency. Now, the new E-Tech is using electrification to take driving fun and fuel economy to new heights.

Crafted using expertise amassed by the Renault and Alpine Formula 1 teams, the E-Tech’s hybrid engine blends two electric motors with an advanced lithium-ion battery and a peppy petrol engine to offer 145bhp. The result: truly dynamic performance and 0-62mph in just 9.3sec.

When it comes to economy, the E-Tech engine and motor combination can be used in 14 different ways to truly maximise efficiency. This includes running on electric-only power around town to help save fuel, while also using the motors to fill any gaps in the petrol engine’s performance.

Couple this with an advanced regenerative braking system that pumps wasted energy back into the battery, and the E-Tech offers economy of up to 67.5mpg**  and a total range of up 550 miles*. The best part? You’ll never have to plug in.

A true French verve, inside and out

Since its very first generation, the has been the star of the small-car class thanks to its head-turning looks and unquestionable French flair. When it comes to style, the new E-Tech maintains that true Clio DNA, while also injecting fresh, sporty looks both inside and out.

Up front, the assertive chrome grille works with the new two-dimensional Renault badge, half-diamond daytime running lights, a sculpted bonnet and deep air intakes to create a bold and distinctive face. Further back, the sweeping lines of the roof and doors feed back into a taut rear end that uses an integrated spoiler, striking rear bumper and sharp LED tail lights to leave a lasting impression.

Top-of-the-range esprit Alpine versions of the E-Tech add a dash of true sporty Alpine style with show-stopping 17in diamond-cut alloy wheels, a matte grey F1-inspired front air blade and exclusive badging to make sure everyone knows this isn’t any ordinary hatchback.

Inside, the E-Tech adopts a clean and elegant design. The interior uses high-quality eco-conscious materials throughout, with the coatings of the upholstery, doors and dashboard containing 60% plant fibres.

Opt for esprit Alpine trim and the interior of the Clio gets lifted even further thanks to striking blue, white and red stitching, performance car-like aluminium pedals and supportive racing seats.

Next-generation technology

For a small car, the E-Tech packs in a lot of advanced technology. On the dashboard, the high-definition 9.3in touchscreen*** is your portal to Renault’s intuitive EasyLink infotainment system, while the customizable 10in digital driver’s display*** puts vital driving and navigation information right where you need it.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM smartphone mirroring come as standard, allowing you enjoy all your favourite music, podcasts and apps with ease, while the touchscreen gives you access to Renault’s MULTI-SENSE technology, letting you change between three driving modes and even fine-tuning the ambient lighting on the dashboard and around the centre console to perfectly match your mood.

The My Renault app unlocks even more clever connectivity from your Renault by letting you track where your vehicle is at all times. Or, you can send destinations to your Clio’s onboard navigation system from the comfort of your home, and even check your Clio’s tyre pressures, fuel range and mileage before you set off.

As part of Renault’s Human First program to improve safety for all road users, the E-Tech comes with a wealth of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS****), including adaptive cruise control***, blind spot warning***, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Small car, big practicality

Designed for the tight cobbled streets of France’s capital, the has always maintained its essential small car DNA, while also offering big-car practicality for adventurous families. Thankfully, the new E-Tech does the same.

At just 4053mm long and 1988mm wide, the E-Tech offers superb urban manoeuvrability. Yet, its clever modular seating design means that interior space is totally maximised. In the back, 16.5cm of legroom and plenty of headroom means even your tallest friends will be happy on those long road trips, while the large boot offers 301 litres of space as standard, and up to a whopping 1006 litres with the rear seats folded down – more than enough for taking pre-loved household appliances to the tip.

Finally, the E-Tech is available in three trim levels – evolution, techno and esprit Alpine – giving you plenty of choice when it comes to choosing the creature comforts most important to you. 

LED headlights, automatic air-con, rear parking sensors and tinted rear windows all come as standard on evolution trim, while techno adds wireless phone charging and a high-quality Arkamys six speaker audio system. Finally, esprit Alpine models bring heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, among all the other design features we’ve already covered.

So, with buckets of French style, lots of advanced tech, bundles of practicality, and an efficient hybrid engine, those are all the reasons why the new E-Tech full hybrid is truly re-energised.

The new Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid is priced from £21,295

The new Renault Clio is priced from £17,795

*Internal Renault source. Based on a full tank on Clio esprit Alpine vs WLTP fuel consumption. Real world driving results may vary

**WLTP test data. The official fuel consumption figure for Clio esprit Alpine is 67.5mpg, and CO₂ emissions are 97g/km

*** Available on esprit Alpine version

Car Review
Renault Clio
2024 Renault Clio front lead
****It is your responsibility to stay alert, drive safely and be in control of the vehicle at all times. Driver assistance features have speed and other limitations and should not be solely relied on

Manufacturer recommended retail price. Model shown new Clio E-Tech full hybrid esprit Alpine at £24,095 excluding metallic paint.

