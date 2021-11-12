BACK TO ALL NEWS
Acura revives Integra name for performance-oriented fastback

US-market car signals the return of the cult badge, this time on a five-door fastback
12 November 2021

Honda has unveiled a prototype of the fifth-generation Integra, a five-door fastback that’s due to go on sale under the Acura brand in the US in 2022 priced from $30,000 (£22,400).

According to Honda, the all-new Integra is a “new gateway performance model” in the Acura line-up, featuring a turbocharged 1.5-litre VTEC engine, the first time that a forced induction set-up has been used in the Integra.

Further details are scarce at this stage, including whether or not it will be sold outside of the US, but performance enthusiasts will be pleased that the new Integra features a manual six-speed gearbox and limited-slip differential. Its 19in wheels hide high-performance Brembo brakes.

“The Integra is one of the most iconic models in Acura's history,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer. “This new Integra will continue to deliver on the original's unique, aspirational yet attainable market position with emotional performance and style.”

Various design cues reference past Integras, the last of which built up a cult following, culminating in the Type R version of the late 1990s. The 2022 model features the Integra name embossed under the driver's-side headlight and passenger's-side tail-light, while the Indy Yellow Pearl paint is also a homage to the Phoenix Yellow that was offered on the old Type R.

Designed in Japan but made in Honda’s Marysville factory in Ohio, the new Intergra will help to fill the void left by the end of NSX production at the Ohio plant.

The Honda Integra was launched in 1985, replacing the Quint as a sports coupé closely based on the Civic. It was initially built in Japan and was one of two models that were badged Acura when Honda launched that brand in the US.

The fourth-generation Integra, which was branded the Acura RSX in the US, went out of production in 2006.

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
ianp55 12 November 2021

Aspirational yet Attainable,Emotional Performance & Style, Gateway Performance Model,what's this all about?????? Honda used to be admired for engineering excellence not this sort of marketing/branding gobbledegook.The Indy Yellow colour scheme looks to me more like New York Taxi than Indiananapolis Speedway.  It's probably just been developed to fill production space in the Marysville plant after the less than successful Honda NSX was dropped 

WallMeerkat 12 November 2021
Someone mixed up the pictures with the Vauxhall Insignia
Oldson 12 November 2021

I believe this is the completely unrelated Chinese market model. The Integra the article is talking about hasn't even been unveiled yet, nor is it a 5 door lift back... shoddy article.

