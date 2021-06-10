Abt gives Audi RS6 Avant 800bhp for sub-3.0sec 0-62mph time

German motorsport and tuning company Abt Sportsline has produced an Audi RS6 Avant with 800bhp and a 2.9sec 0-62mph time.

The Johann Abt Signature Edition produces 722lb ft of torque and can reach 124mph in just 9.79sec. Only 64 examples will be produced, all of which are spoken for already.

It celebrates the life and work of Johann Abt, the blacksmith and hill-climbing racer who founded the company 125 years ago. Each model will feature a time capsule with a fragment of his original anvil.

“The successor to our sold-out Abt RS6-R one-of-125 is defined not only by the connection to our history and the myriad attractive details; its performance, which was measured on the high-speed track at Papenburg, is revolutionary,” said company CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt.

“High performance was essential, as was the design of the anniversary model, which had to be as powerful as the will of our ancestor and founder."

One engineer will work on each individual car, with six examples to be built per month. They will add new turbochargers developed in-house by Abt, an upgraded engine control unit, new intercoolers and an additional oil cooling system.

The bodywork of the super-estate features carbon red paintwork with a red metallic thread, plus air inlets, a front lip, a rear skirt and 22in forged wheels that are all specially designed for the model.

Abt says that 3.5kg has been saved per wheel, while the tweaked design improves downforce by 150kg.

The company has recently revealed a flurry of new tuned Audi Sport models (its traditional speciality), along with cars from other Volkswagen Group, brands including Cupra, Seat and Skoda.

