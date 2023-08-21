Abarth 600e to gain more aggressive styling, chassis tweaks

The Abarth 600e will be the brand's second electric hot hatch, benefitting from an extensive set of chassis tweaks compared with the Fiat 600e on which it is based.

New images captured of an Abarth prototype parked alongside its Fiat sibling reveal that it has a more aggressive suspension set-up, with a stance more befitting of a traditional hot hatch, rather than a crossover.

It is also fitted with a set of much larger wheels, shod in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.

A new diffuser is tucked under the rear bumper, although the images do not show whether this extends into a larger section of under-body cladding.

The front end gains a chin splitter, giving a more chiselled appearance.

Speaking to Autocar in August 2023, Fiat and Abarth CEO Olivier François revealed no details of the sporting crossover, but said the apperance of an Abarth-fettled 600e was “logical”.

Expected to land in early 2025 (mirroring the gap between the arrivals of the Fiat 500 and its Abarth sibling), the 600e will no doubt bring a significant power boost over the standard Fiat model.

In the 500e, a more responsive motor ramps up power and torque to 152bhp and 173lb ft – increases of 35bhp and 11lb ft over the standard 500. If the 600e gets a similar treatment, it will be armed with around 190bhp and 200lb ft.