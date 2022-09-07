626bhp Bentley Flying Spur Speed replaces standard W12

The Bentley Flying Spur Speed has been revealed as the final model in Bentley’s line-up of grand tourers, and it will be “one of the last models to feature the iconic W12 engine”.

Sitting above the Flying Spur S, the performance-focused Flying Spur Speed directly replaces the standard W12-powered Flying Spur, which went out of production in May.

It also marks the return of the Flying Spur Speed name, which was last used on the original Flying Spur from 2008 to 2013.

Performance stands at 626bhp and 663lb ft - the same as the old W12 model - with a 0-62mph sprint of 3.8sec and a top speed of 207mph.

Power is managed by the ZF eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that's also used in the Bentley Continental GT and primarily delivered to the rear-axle. Active four-wheel drive means power is sent to the wheels when needed.

The Flying Spur Speed gains the same 420mm iron brakes as the Continental GT, which are the largest of their kind on any production car in the world.

Other systems included as standard include electronic all-wheel steering, Bentley’s dynamic ride system and torque-vectoring, which all contribute to improving ride quality and bolstering agility.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost rival also gains some aesthetic and technology updates over the old W12. The front grille, headlights, tail-lights and 22in wheels all finished with a dark tint.

Bentley also says the fuel and oil filler caps are now ‘jewelled’, while several other changes come inside the cabin, including the emblazoning of Speed badges throughout the interior.

Dinamica fabric features throughout, while the driver's information panel gains improved graphics. There’s also a set of 24-way adjustable seats in the front (14-way in the back), with heating, ventilation, massage and memory functionality.

To reduce weight and improve aerodynamics, buyers can equip a styling specification that adds a carbonfibre front splitter, bootlid spoiler, rear diffuser and side skirts.

Bentley hasn't yet revealed pricing for the model or when order books might open, but expect a slight increase over the old W12, which started at £183,820.