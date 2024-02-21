BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 21% of UK drivers prioritise motoring issues in general election
UP NEXT
New Cupra Born VZ hot hatch boosts power to 322bhp

21% of UK drivers prioritise motoring issues in general election

Some want regime changes to potholes and fuel duty, plus consideration of 80mph speed limits
Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 February 2024

More than a fifth (21%) of drivers in the UK will prioritise motoring issues in the upcoming general election, according to research by Autocar.

A survey of 1073 motorists has revealed the issues that will guide their voting decisions during the upcoming general election.

The most commonly cited issue was fixing potholes, which was rated as the most pressing issue by 70% of respondents. It's estimated that there are now more than a million potholes in the UK.

Related articles

A desire to cut fuel duty (31%) and to improve the electric vehicle charging network (31%) were their next biggest political priorities. 

The latter issue was highlighted in a recent report by the House of Lords' Environment and Climate Change Committee.

The subject of 20mph speed limits is a divisive topic among drivers. While a third of respondents (33%) wished for fewer 20mph zones in populated areas, 28% wanted more.

Concern about speed limits is particularly pertinent following the Welsh government’s decision to introduce a blanket 20mph speed limit in built-up areas last September.

At the other end of the spectrum, more than half (54%) of respondents said they want the motorway speed limit raised to 80mph and nearly one in five (19%) would like to go even further, with the introduction of unrestricted, autobahn-style motorways. 

“Despite the government’s unveiling of the ‘Plan for Drivers’ in October last year, more clearly needs to be done to address motorists’ concerns about road maintenance, fuel prices and charging infrastructure," said Mark Tisshaw, editor of Autocar and Autocar Business. 

“The topic of motoring always plays a role in elections, and these issues will be a voting priority for one in five motorists, highlighting the importance of the UK’s road users."

Issues such as parking, low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and clean air zones (CAZs) like the London ULEZ are also on the minds of motorists.

Some 83% would like to ditch parking apps in favour of cash or contactless payments, according to Autocar’s research. Meanwhile, 38% of respondents also wanted LTNs to be abolished completely – the same percentage as those who wanted CAZs to be removed.

"It’s telling that a significant minority of voters clearly favour CAZs and LTNs, and their calls to improve the EV charging network suggest many subscribe to the view that we need to reduce carbon emissions," Tisshaw added.

Click here to find out more about what Autocar’s experts think will be on voters’ minds. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,673
27,511miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h GR SPORT E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,295
38,146miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Plus Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£53,790
2,592miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,323
27,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,852
14,242miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,799
722miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,367
73,761miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan Note 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,295
41,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 P360 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£53,990
27,236miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
scrap 21 February 2024

Ah, the fabled 'motorist' lobby.

I'm a motorist, I suppose. As well as a pedestrian and sometime cyclist. Which side of the culture war should I join? ;-)

Just remember that this government brought you the enormous plague of potholes, and 'smart' motorways, but a complete absence of any joined up transport policy.

Public transport that takes cars and goods off the roads is a good thing, for those of us who like driving.

 

Peter Cavellini 21 February 2024

While I agree with most issues mentioned here, the blanket 20mph limit and the neutering of some main roads are a waste of time, most know the " rat runs" to avoid them where there's no enforcement of speed restrictions, 80mph on motorways?, ok, hands up who does 70mph all the time?, infact, your regularly passed by cars,vans etc doing 100mph+ , sections of m-ways like autobahn?, oh yeah I can see that working in the UK NOT,, as for fuel, I paid £60.00 yesterday, I was paying four quid less than that five years ago!

Latest Reviews

mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid

View all car reviews