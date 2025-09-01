BACK TO ALL NEWS
2026 Kia Stonic revealed with new look and overhauled cabin
Fiat Grande Panda arrives in November priced from £18k

2026 Kia Stonic revealed with new look and overhauled cabin

Bold new look for Ford Puma rival, which gets an upmarket interior but keeps ICE power and a manual option

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
1 September 2025

The Kia Stonic has received a major update, bringing new exterior and interior styling and a choice of pure-petrol and mild-hybrid powertrains.

The Ford Puma and Nissan Juke rival has been revealed in Korean specification, with details of the European-spec model set to follow at a later date.

The Stonic was launched in 2017, and this is effectively a second heavy facelift for the compact crossover. Updates for the European version are likely being made to ensure it will comply with forthcoming EU7 emissions regulations.

The Stonic has received a makeover to bring it in line with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design, with a front end design bringing it closer to the EV3 and other new models.

The dimensions remain largely unchanged: the updated car is 4165mm long and 1760mm wide, with a 352-litre boot.

The two powertrain options that will be offered in Korea both use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that features in the outgoing Stonic.

In standard form, it offers 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, giving a 0-62mph time of 11.0sec and official CO2 emissions of 125-133g/km, depending on specification. 

The electrically boosted mild hybrid offers and 113bhp and 127lb ft, trimming the 0-62mph time to 10.7sec and CO2 emissions to 120-129g/km.

Both powertrains are offered with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

UK specifications and figures are yet to be confirmed. The outgoing Stonic is available here with two versions of the 1.0 T-GDi engine, with varying forms of electrical assistance, both of which offer 98bhp.

Depending on trim level, 16in and 17in wheels are offered, both of which feature new alloy designs post-update.

Inside, the design changes also bring the Stonic closer in line with other Kia models, including a dashboard featuring twin 12.3in touchscreens and the multimode touch controls that can be toggled between heating and infotainment functions.

The Stonic also now offers a range of new connected functions, including a digital key option, and ADAS including blindspot monitoring, forward collision avoidance and smart cruise control.

Read our review

Car review
1 Kia Stonic 2021 RT update hero front

Kia Stonic

Kia's Rio-based SUV is short on personality and interior finesse but it's one of the better-handling cars in its class

Read our review

