2024 Volkswagen T-Cross brings upmarket interior, styling tweaks

The updated Volkswagen T-Cross has been unveiled ahead of its planned UK market introduction during the first quarter of 2024.

The sister model to the Seat Arona and Skoda Kamiq receives a number of subtle exterior styling changes, including a new-look front bumper featuring redesigned daytime driving lights on either side, a larger central duct and a silver-coloured kick plate within its lower section.

Further changes are focused on the headlights. They receive redesigned graphics as well as LED operation as standard. In a move that brings it into line with other recent new Volkswagen models, the facelifted T-Cross also adopts an LED light bar within a revised grille.

At the rear, there are new-look tail-lights within a full-width cluster, with the Style and R-Line models receiving individual X-shape graphics.

The rear bumper has also been redesigned, with a silver-coloured kick plate mirroring the look at the front.

Buyers can optionally order the facelifted T-Cross with Volkswagen's IQ Light system with adaptive matrix functionality.

It also comes in three new exterior colours: Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.

The interior of the T-Cross has been also reworked for 2024. Along with a revised dashboard and door trims featuring softer-touch materials, it receives digital instruments as standard.

The base T-Cross and Life versions feature an 8.0in display, while the Style and R-Line versions adopt a 10in display as part of a new Digital Cockpit system.

There are also new infotainment touchscreens measuring 8.0in in the T-Cross and Life models and 9.2in in the Style and R-Line models. The MIB software controlling the screen has also been updated.

T-Cross models equipped with the optional Climamatic air-conditioning system also receive digital displays together with touch and slider controls.