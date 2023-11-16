2024 Kia Sorento brings EV9 looks and new tech for £41,995

Kia has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Sorento SUV, which gains a new look inspired by the all-electric Kia EV9, a suite of new technology and interior design changes for 2024.

The new Kia Sorento, the brand’s flagship SUV which has been a part of its model line-up for 21 years, is priced from £41,995 in the UK.

Orders are open now, with three specification levels available, numbered 2, 3 and 4. Standard equipment includes 17in alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, a 12.3in touchscreen, automatic wipes, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and adaptive cruise control.

The Sorento 3 raises the price to £46,195 and adds larger 19in wheels, electric front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.3in digital driver display, a premium Bose sound system, wireless phone charging and real self-leveling suspension.

Range-topping Sorento 4 cars get a unique alloy design, black Nappa leather upholstery, remote parking assistance, electric lumbar support, ventilated front seats and alloy pedals. Prices start from £50,695.

The Sorento is available with a 2.2-litre CRDI diesel with 190bhp, a 1.6 T-GDi hybrid petrol with 212bhp or a 1.6-litre T-GDi plug-in hybrid, which produced 249bhp. The two hybrids are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel gets an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The headline change for the 2024 Sorento is its new front end, which takes inspiration from both the EV9 – Kia's new flagship electric SUV – and the US-market Telluride.

Redesigned in line with the brand's Opposites United design philosophy, the new Sorento brings a more upright bonnet with sharp, squared-off edges and new, EV9-style vertical LED headlight designs for what Kia calls "a sleek and modern aesthetic".

The front grille now lights up, too, like the EV9, with a digital 'Star Map' motif, and there is a chunky new skid plate to bolster the SUV's 'rugged appeal'.

The 2024 changes are much more obvious inside, where the outgoing Sorento's infotainment suite is swapped for a pair of 12.3in screens incorporated in a single curved panel atop the dashboard - though this set-up is exclusive to higher-spec models from launch. The standard car gets a more conventional 4.3in gauge cluster and 12.3in infotainment touchscreen.

The new Sorento is Kia's second car to come with a new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system which introduces a 'quick control' function for easy access to core controls, over-the-air update functionality and faster processing times.

Also new is a digital key system which allows the Sorento to be unlocked and driven using a smartphone or NFC card - and owners can share the 'key' with other users via a simple text message.