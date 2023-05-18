BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Audi RS6 to go "more extreme" with over 621bhp
UP NEXT
JLR selects battery partner for 450-mile electric cars

2024 Audi RS6 to go "more extreme" with over 621bhp

After Audi Sport boss revealed an "even stronger" RS6 is inbound, new spy shots give clues what to expect
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
14 June 2023

The Audi RS6 is in line to receive an "extreme" new special edition as the Ingolstadt firm gears up to celebrate its most successful performance models before going all-electric.

The new, top-rung Audi RS6 Performance will land in the UK in the coming months with output and acceleration boosted over the standard car and a raft of chassis revisions aimed at enhancing its dynamic behaviour. At £112,650 and with 621bhp from its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, it is one of the most potent and most expensive cars Audi Sport has created – but it has now emerged that the firm plans to go further.

Speaking at Audi Sport's 40th anniversary celebration – at which he also hinted a more powerful five-cylinder Audi RS3 is inbound – division boss Sebastian Grams suggested Audi will emphasise the RS6's popularity and status as a halo model - potentially with more power and a sharper dynamic remit. 

Related articles

Asked if the new Performance edition is the most hardcore version there will be of the RS6, he said: "No, we can go more extreme." 

He added: "You can see that we are sharpening our portfolio. We are always trying to take the maximum out of the technology. This is how I challenge my R&D department. We can go even further. We can make the car even stronger, even more performance, even sharper...

"But don't forget the RS models are used on a daily basis: we are not trying to lose our DNA. An RS model needs to be an all-day car, but it needs to give performance if needed."

New photographs of a camouflaged RS6 testing at the Nürburgring are thought to show this hotter new take on the super-estate, but beyond the addition of a chunky rear wing and subtle tweaks to the front and rear, it remains to be seen how extensively it will be differentiated from the standard car.

This mule is fitted with what looks to be a full race-spec roll cage, but it's unclear whether the back seats remain, nor whether this is something that could make production.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Any limited-edition, range-topping V8 RS6 could arrive as soon as next year, with Grams confirming that Audi Sport will reveal a combustion car in 2024 - along with its first EV, based on the PPE architecture developed with Porsche, which is likely to be a hot version of either the upcoming Audi Q6 E-tron or Audi A6 E-tron. 

Clues to the most 'extreme' RS6 were given by 2021's radical, IMSA-inspired RS6 GTO concept, conceived by a team of apprentices to celebrate 40 years of Audi's Quattro four-wheel drive system.

Modelled on the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO racer from the late 1990s, this outlandish one-off donned a retro red-and-white livery, track-style one-piece rims and a sprinkling of bespoke aero-enhancing bodywork elements. It was stripped out inside, too, to make way for a roll cage and bucket seats - although Grams' preoccupation with everyday usability suggests these elements will remain on the drawing board.

Audi never confirmed whether it had fettled the concept's drivetrain, but side-exit exhausts hinted at a degree of engine enhancement - or at the very least pointed to a much louder exhaust note.

Referring to the RS6 as "the RS model" and describing it as "the core product of our portfolio", Grams hinted that its radical differentiation from the standard Audi A6 gives clues to what to expect from future electric RS cars, and so it remains a brand-shaping product.

Advertisement
Back to top

used Audi RS6 cars for sale

Audi RS6 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2005
£10,989
85,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Audi RS6 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2005
£10,989
102,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Audi RS6 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2005
£13,995
109,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Audi A6 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2004
£10,495
112,754miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Audi RS6 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2003
£7,989
140,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 5 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
avantus 19 May 2023

They should do a co-developed RS6 with Porsche like the legendary RS2. 

avantus 19 May 2023

They should do a co-developed RS6 with Porsche like the legendary RS2. 

Peter Cavellini 18 May 2023

Didn’t Ken Block do the ultimate RS but it was EV powered, that car was a bit special.

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives