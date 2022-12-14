2023 Vauxhall Mokka Electric gets 252-mile range and more power

An updated Vauxhall Mokka Electric will arrive in 2023 with an increased range and more power as the British firm looks to keep pace with competitors such as the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Available from March, the Mokka Electric gains a 20% range boost, thanks to the same 51kWh (usable) battery – replacing a 50kWh unit – as in the forthcoming Peugeot e-208 facelift.

No visual tweaks have been made to the Mokka.

Its 252-mile range is higher than its Stellantis siblings’ 249-mile ranges, but it remains down on the bigger-battery, 300-mile Hyundai Kona Electric 64kWh.

The Mokka continues from the previous car in supporting 100kW rapid charging, whiich can take the battery from 0-80% in 30 minutes. This new battery is also expected to be fitted to the incoming Vauxhall Corsa Electric as part of a range-boosting facelift.

An upgraded electric motor (also expected to come from the e-208) is also fitted, providing 19bhp more than the old one, at 154bhp.

Vauxhall hasn't yet revealed further technical details, but acceleration is expected to be similar to the e-208's predicted sub-8sec 0-62mph time. The current Mokka Electric manages the sprint in 8.7sec.

Vauxhall – which aims to become an all-electric brand by 2028 – doesn't currently have any plans to introduce a more powerful, larger-capacity electric variant, it told Autocar. This for now closes the door on an electric GSe performance model joining the recently revealed Vauxhall Grandland GSe and Vauxhall Astra GSe.

With this increased range and performance, the updated Mokka is expected to get a bump in price from £34,155 today. The Kona Electric starts at £37,750 with its 64kWh battery.