2023 Porsche Cayenne teases new styling before 18 April reveal

Porsche has teased the new styling of the Cayenne SUV ahead of its reveal at the Shanghai motor show on 18 April.

The new image reveals a more angular headlight design and a simplified daytime running light signature, in which one LED bar replaces the previous split design. The grille – undisguised on the prototype car previously driven by Autocar – has grown in size and also takes on a more aggressive, less rounded shape.

The German firm has already unveiled the Cayenne’s new interior, which takes inspiration from the Taycan EV with a heightened emphasis on driver engagement.

Aimed at providing an "even more intensive driving experience" while facilitating interaction – both with the car and the front-seat passenger – the Cayenne's new dashboard is dominated by a full-width digital panel comprising three screens: a 12.6in curved instrument cluster, a 12.3in central infotainment screen and – new for 2023 – an optional touchscreen in front of the passenger.

This new 10.9in interface allows the passenger to "take the strain off the driver" by setting the sat-nav and adjusting the media settings. Innovative screening technology means it is invisible to the driver, minimising distraction on the move.

The 'free-standing' digital instrument display (with up to seven different views including a five-dial set-up reminiscent of the 911), new-generation steering wheel, dash-mounted drive selector and redesigned centre console take their lead from the Taycan - and it all forms part of Porsche's ploy to achieve "the right balance between digital and analogue elements".

Ben Weinberger, spokesman for Porsche's SUV models, told Autocar that this balance was crucial to maintaining the Cayenne's global appeal: "Of course, if you ask a Chinese customer, they say, the bigger screens the better - more screens and bigger screens, more lights... But if you ask a customer in Europe, or the US they say: 'No, I like knobs. I don't like this touchy stuff'."