2023 Nissan GT-R gains new grille and special-edition Nismo variant

The Nissan GT-R has gained the most powerful production GT-R ever built as one of two special-edition models, along with some mild styling tweaks for 2023.

Revealed on stage at the Tokyo motor show by Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta, the new GT-R looks largely similar to the previous car, save for a new front grille design.

Key changes have been made under the bonnet and there are adjustments to the brakes and transmission, as well as moves to reduce noise and vibration and to improve ride comfort.

Two new trim levels, T-Spec and Nismo, have been added to the GT-R range, bringing the total number of specifications to eight.

All cars are driven by the same 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, with an output of 562bhp and 469 lb ft of torque in standard guise. However, range-topping Nismo cars produce 591bhp and 414lb ft.

Nissan says the first new addition, T-spec, has been inspired by “trend and traction”, with improved grip, specially tuned suspension and carbon brakes all contributing to bolstered driving dynamics.

A second addition is the new GT-R Nismo, which features technologies drawn from motorsport and racing. Aerodynamics have been improved with some modifications to the GT-R’s front end and there are carbonfibre intakes, a carbonfibre bonnet and sleeker wheel arches.

Rear downforce is enhanced by a stronger rear wing, derived from Nissan’s GT500 race cars. Additional carbonfibre added at the back helps to enable a 13% increase to rear downforce.

All cars feature four-wheel drive, a GR6 dual-clutch transmission and specially designed Recaro sports seats. The firm has also modified the GT-R’s exhaust note to adhere to stringent sound regulations.

Under the skin, Nissan says, the GT-R Nismo benefits from weight-balanced engine parts, including a new crankshaft, piston rings and connecting rods.

The new GT-R will go on sale in Japan in spring this year before the more powerful Nismo versions join later in the summer.

It’s unlikely we’ll see it in the UK, though. In March last year, Nissan announced the sports car, famously nicknamed ‘Godzilla’, would be removed from sale in Europe due to strict new noise regulations.

The GT-R had been on sale for 13 years on the continent. However, there is a slim chance we could see it on our shores, given the firm has adjusted the exhaust note.