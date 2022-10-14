2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to break cover this week

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which will become the latest member of the German brand's EQ-badged EV range, will be unveiled later this week.
The SUV, twinned with the smaller Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, will be the fourth to sit on the German car maker’s EV-dedicated EVA platform when it makes its first appearance on Sunday, following from the recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
When it arrives in the UK in 2023, the EQE SUV will sit below the EQS SUV – itself expected to cost from around £130,000 when it launched later this year – which suggests pricing could start from around the £100,000 mark.
Like its saloon namesake, the EQE SUV will be offered in several regular Benz and hot AMG guises. It will also adopt the smooth-surfaced exterior styling treatment as seen in the smaller model.
This was seen for the first time by spy photographers last year, along with a number of design cues that could be expected on the finished model, including a sloped roofline and an angled tailgate.
The BMW iX rival is set to use a 90.6kWh lithium ion battery pack with the choice of either a rear-wheel-drive single-motor or four-wheel-drive dual-motor layout. The cheapest version, the EQE 350 SUV, will likely offer 288bhp and 391lb ft of torque, according to our sources.
In comparison, the EQS SUV is offered with a 107.8kWh battery ion battery pack with three powertrain options. Heading the line-up is the four-wheel-drive EQS 580 SUV 4Matic with 536bhp and 632lb ft.
The interior of the car is also expected to take cues from the EQS SUV, which houses a 12.3in digital instrument screen and 12.8in portrait-style infotainment displays as standard.
Like the EQS, top-wrung EQE SUV models will get the headline Hyperscreen, which operates on an eight-core processor and with 24GB of RAM. At 1410mm wide, it includes 12.3in instrument, 17.7in central infotainment and 12.3in front passenger screens in one expansive surface.
As an aside to what I said in July 2020, do we think a generations time, we will need bigger SUV's, Crossovers?, seems the car makers think we need bigger and bigger vehicles to move around our Family and chattels, the roads won't be any better, maybe worse, and with power bills going higher along with the other stuff we have to need to pay to exist, a great big huge SUV is/will be unaffordable for most, maybe at last we will get to see what this Mercedes actually looks like?
Yuk - those slashes near the top of the doors (assuming they're not part of the disguise) just don't work.