BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to break cover this week
UP NEXT
Paris motor show 2022 preview

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to break cover this week

BMW iX rival will sit below EQS in EV range and likely be priced from around £100,000
News
2 mins read
14 October 2022

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which will become the latest member of the German brand's EQ-badged EV range, will be unveiled later this week.

The SUV, twinned with the smaller Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, will be the fourth to sit on the German car maker’s EV-dedicated EVA platform when it makes its first appearance on Sunday, following from the recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

When it arrives in the UK in 2023, the EQE SUV will sit below the EQS SUV – itself expected to cost from around £130,000 when it launched later this year – which suggests pricing could start from around the £100,000 mark.

Related articles

Like its saloon namesake, the EQE SUV will be offered in several regular Benz and hot AMG guises. It will also adopt the smooth-surfaced exterior styling treatment as seen in the smaller model.

This was seen for the first time by spy photographers last year, along with a number of design cues that could be expected on the finished model, including a sloped roofline and an angled tailgate.

The BMW iX rival is set to use a 90.6kWh lithium ion battery pack with the choice of either a rear-wheel-drive single-motor or four-wheel-drive dual-motor layout. The cheapest version, the EQE 350 SUV, will likely offer 288bhp and 391lb ft of torque, according to our sources. 

In comparison, the EQS SUV is offered with a 107.8kWh battery ion battery pack with three powertrain options. Heading the line-up is the four-wheel-drive EQS 580 SUV 4Matic with 536bhp and 632lb ft. 

The interior of the car is also expected to take cues from the EQS SUV, which houses a 12.3in digital instrument screen and 12.8in portrait-style infotainment displays as standard.

Like the EQS, top-wrung EQE SUV models will get the headline Hyperscreen, which operates on an eight-core processor and with 24GB of RAM. At 1410mm wide, it includes 12.3in instrument, 17.7in central infotainment and 12.3in front passenger screens in one expansive surface.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Mercedes Benz EQE 350 2022 first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes creates an electric equivalent of the E-Class in its quest to outdo Tesla

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Mercedes-Benz EQE
1 Mercedes Benz EQE 350 2022 first drive review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Underneath, the EQE SUV is again set to follow the EQS SUV. The more expensive car gets a four-link front and multi-link rear suspension featuring Mercedes’ AirMatic air springs and variable damping control as standard. Some of the more premium features on the EQS SUV will most likely come as cost options on the EQE SUV.

The EQE SUV will be produced at Mercedes’ US factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which currently builds the EQS SUV and the similarly positioned but combustion-engined GLE and GLS SUVs.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 14 October 2022

As an aside to what I said in July 2020, do we think a generations time, we will need bigger SUV's, Crossovers?, seems the car makers think we need bigger and bigger vehicles to move around our Family and chattels, the roads won't be any better, maybe worse, and with power bills going higher along with the other stuff we have to need to pay to exist, a great big huge SUV is/will be unaffordable for most, maybe at last we will get to see what this Mercedes actually looks like?

Jeremy 13 October 2021

Yuk - those slashes near the top of the doors (assuming they're not part of the disguise) just don't work.

Saucerer 12 October 2021
If Mercedes' other recent bespoke EVs are anything to by, expect the styling of the EQE to be an amorphous blob with no hint of identity of character.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives