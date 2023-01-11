2023 Jaguar I-Pace gains styling tweaks, new range-topping trim

The Jaguar I-Pace has been updated for 2023, gaining exterior design changes, technology upgrades and a new range-topping specification for the UK.

With prices starting at £69,995, the electric SUV is available to order now, with deliveries slated to begin in May.

The BMW iX3 rival is powered by the same 90kWh lithium ion battery as before, giving it a range of 292 miles. It also retains the same dual-motor set-up with 394bhp and 513lb ft so is capable of hitting 0-62mph in 4.5sec.

The design changes include a smoothened-off front grille, which is now coloured grey rather than gloss black. The car's vertical blades are also finished in grey, while the rear diffuser, lower doors and front bumpers are body-coloured.

The I-Pace range now consists of four specification levels. The £69,995 R-Dynamic S trim opens proceedings, followed by R Dynamic SE Black, R-Dynamic HSE Black and 400 Sport.

All models are equipped with Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa connectivity and Spotify.

The Black specifications feature a black exterior design package as standard, adding bespoke finishes to the windows, grille, Jaguar badging and door-mirror caps.

The new 400 Sport specification is priced from £79,995 and gains a bootlid-mounted spoiler, 22in black alloy wheels and adaptive air suspension, apparently bolstering the ride and handling.

Inside, 400 Sport models are equipped with electronically adjustable leather performance seats with heating and cooling.

“The I-Pace has always offered a comprehensive package of performance, agility, technology and everyday usability that customers expect from a Jaguar, together with the smooth, quiet and effortless driving experience that electrification offers,” said Nick Collins, Jaguar's executive director for vehicle programmes.

“Looking to the future, we’re applying the knowhow from our electrified vehicle programmes and accelerated technological development enabled by our collaborative partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Team to reimagine Jaguar as an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025.”