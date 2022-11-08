2023 Audi SQ8 E-tron tops line-up at £115,000

Audi has unveiled face-lifted versions of the E-tron and E-tron Sportback, topped by the £114,500 tri-motor S performance version which brings 496bhp and up to 717lb ft of torque.

The models, which also gain a longer range and more efficient battery, will carry the Q8 nameplate to position them as the brand’s new flagship SUVs.

As well as technical upgrades to their drivetrains, the two electric-powered SUVs receive a series of subtle exterior and interior styling changes.

The line-up stays the same, starting from £67,800 for the entry-level Q8 50 e-tron quattro Sport (plus £2500 in Sportback guise).

Among the styling changes made to the three-year-old car is a new-look grille featuring Audi’s two-dimensional ring emblem and altered electronically controlled cooling ducts. It is set within a re-profiled bumper and is bookmarked by headlights with new functions, including an orientation light for country roads and a lane light with a direction indicator. At the rear, there are new tail-light graphics and a revised bumper.

The German car maker has also added new spoilers within the underbody to smooth airflow around the wheels, helping to reduce drag coefficient by a factor of 0.2.

Inside, Audi’s electric SUVs receive new recycled upholstery and trim options in a lightly revised cabin that also features changes to the multimedia interface (MMI). The system comes with MMI Navigation Plus as well as a so-called E-tron route planner as standard.