2023 Abarth 500 EV to get bespoke performance powertrain

Fiat is finalising an electric Abarth 500 ahead of its imminent reveal. It will be the brand’s first hot model since the Abarth 124 GT, launched in 2018.
New images show a lower, wider variant of the electric 500 – also wearing a revised front bumper and a chunky rear spoiler – testing in the countryside.
The car will mark the beginning of Abarth’s transition into an electrified go-faster sub-division of Fiat. Other models will receive the treatment on a case-by-case basis. Brand boss Olivier François told Autocar earlier this year that he expects to have between one and three Abarth models at any one time.
François said at the time: “A year and a half ago, I said it can’t be that hard [to make an Abarth version of the electric 500]. Electric cars are so fun to drive already. The good news is that we are actively working on it, and once it’s confirmed, it will be relatively quick.
“The bad news is that it’s more complicated to deliver than I thought. If you want to do a real Abarth, it’s not the same electric powertrain. Once it has the power and torque you want, it’s no longer the same drivetrain, nor the same transmission or brakes… The whole thing has to be adapted.”
He added that final test drives were under way ahead of official confirmation of the car: “It’s going to be fantastic. The sound is going to be very interesting. There will be a choice to be silent or not.”
The Abarth fan community will play a crucial role in shaping the development of upcoming models, said François: “When it comes to marketing, it’s a totally different brand to Fiat. These [Abarth fans] would not buy a Fiat, and vice versa. It’s basically one car [the 500] and two totally different targets. We are going to leverage the community, involve them in the development. Social media is ideal for that.”
The electric Fiat 500 has a 0-62mph time of 9.0sec, a top speed of 93mph and a range of 199 miles. The upcoming Abarth version is likely to aim for that sprint in under 7.0sec with a top speed over 100mph, but at the cost of some range.
Its not for you, either. 200 miles range is on a flat, windless road at 50mph or so. And from completely full to completely empty.
On that twisty mountain road? You're looking at 50-60 miles, and that's if there's a charger you can sit nect to for 5 hours at the end of it.
Is that experience speaking? Sounds like FUD to me.
200 mile range is plenty for a Fiat 500 for vast majority. It's a CITY car.
Exactly! It's a Fiat 500! People who regularly drive long distances aren't going to buy a small car like this. They will buy something larger and with a Diesel engine. This car will sell with no problem, proving that those people who are moaning about the range are talking cobblers.
Not enough range and with energy prices going up as much as they are, a reduction in range due to cold weather / motorway miles versus charging times means the cost per mile based on fuelling is getting closer to an average ICE car (despite increased petrol/diesel prices).
Adding in the reduction of politically motivated EV incentives means that EVs are going to find it harder to justify their ridiculously silly prices.
Get a bicycle, work from home or walk more if you can if you want to save the planet and not be tens of thousands out of pocket.
Care to back that nonsense up with some numbers?
PS: Autocar, how many years need to pass before you fix your quotation feature? Can't you afford to rent a freelancer software engineer from the business subscription you now charge for 50% of your articles?
Depends very much on your use case. Our Mini Cooper SE (with a range of 100-120 miles) is doing its job perfectly with no range anxiety and costing us less per month than our 15 year old Panda did in fuel, maintenance and insurance on PCP. I'm very happy with it, and would worry that 200 miles of range could potentially be a disadvantage as it will add more unnecessary weight and make it less fun.