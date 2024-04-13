Abarth reveals retro sports coupe based on Alfa Romeo 4C

Abarth has revealed a retro two-seat sports coupé to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Called the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT, it's based on the Alfa Romeo 4C and is described as a 'modern reinterpretation' of the 1965 Fiat-Abarth OT 1300 race car, which claimed high-profile victories at the Nürburgring, Monza and Mugello in period.

The 1300 OT follows the similarly conceived 1000 SP special edition from 2021, also based on the 4C.

As with that car, which "sold out in record time", according to Abarth, just five examples of the 1300 OT will be produced, with production set to begin soon following the unveiling of a scale model at parent company Stellantis's Heritage Hub in Turin this weekend.

Orders are open now, but Abarth has not given any indication of pricing.

Abarth says the new special edition "retains the essence of an authentic Abarth", with its bespoke carbonfibre bodywork wearing a retro race livery and decorated with various 1960s-inspired cues, like the roof-mounted 'periscope' intake and louvred rear window.

One of the most notable features is the full-width engine cooling vent at the rear, decorated with large Abarth lettering, in a bid to "emphasise the bond with the historic design".

The engine in question is the 240bhp 1.7-litre turbo-four which sent the 4C from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 160mph.

Abarth has not given any indication of the OT's performance potential, nor has it detailed any revisions to the chassis.

The 75-year-old brand recently revealed its second electric car and first SUV, the Abarth 600e, and is due to give full technical specifications in the coming weeks.