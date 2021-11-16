BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi RS6 E-tron due as 600bhp EV performance estate

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc updated with fresh design, new interior kit

Popular compact crossover receives mid-life facelift
News
4 mins read
16 November 2021

Volkswagen has revealed a facelifted version of the T-Roc four years after the crossover first joined the brand's line-up.

The refreshed 2022 model, due for UK delivery next April, receives a host of exterior styling and interior design upgrades as well as lightly revised petrol and diesels engines. The changes are aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the popular crossover, sales of which now total more than one million worldwide, and have been applied to both the five-door model and the two-door cabriolet.

The new-look front end is a key styling change for the first-generation T-Roc, which is midway through its planned eight-year model cycle. It features reworked headlights with a lightly altered shape and new LED graphics (optional with IQ Light matrix units), a revised grille with a more heavily structured black plastic insert and a light band running either side of a larger Volkswagen logo, together with a redesigned bumper that houses new daytime-running lights and a new-look lower central air duct.

At the rear, there are lightly revised tail-lights with new LED graphics as well as an altered rear bumper. The facelifted T-Roc also comes with redesigned alloy wheels, ranging from 16in to 19in in diameter. Standard models are offered in both Life and Style lines, with a choice of two-tone paint and either an aluminium look or black detailing. 

Volkswagen T-Roc 2019 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen arrives late at the crossover hatchback party. But can the T-Roc still turn heads in a congested segment?

As before, a performance-based R model heads the new T-Roc line-up. It receives its own individual styling cues, which also form the basis of an R-Line package available on standard facelifted T-Rocs. Included is a uniquely styled front bumper with black highlights, vertically stacked daytime-running lights mirroring the look of the latest Golf R and a larger air duct than that seen on standard versions of the new Volkswagen.

Other traditional R styling details for the range-topping T-Roc include standard 18in Jerez alloy wheels, aluminium-look exterior mirror housings, a larger spoiler integrated into the top of the tailgate, darkened tail-light lenses with new look LED graphics and a more heavily structured rear bumper with black detailing and integrated diffuser as well as quad tailpipes (optionally available as Aprakovic titanium units, as on the Golf R).

It is inside, though, where Volkswagen has focused much of its attention with the facelifted T-Roc. Central to its revised interior is a new soft-touch slush-moulded dashboard. Replacing the hard plastic unit currently used by the Volkswagen crossover, it houses a new 8.0in digital instrument display and new free-standing 6.5in (optionally 8.0in and 9.2in) touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system supports real-time traffic sign recognition, conversation voice control, Bluetooth smartphone integration, optional Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions and an embedded SIM card that allows access to streaming services through Volkswagen’s WeConnect suite.

There is also a new multifunction steering wheel from the Golf, reworked fabric door trims and revised switchgear, including digital controls for the air conditioning on the centre console.

Reflecting its positioning, the flagship R model adds further sporting accents inside. There’s a thicker-rimmed flat-bottomed R steering wheel with an integral R mode button, R-specific instruments, stainless steel pedal caps and footrest, more heavily contoured R seats and a standard 9.2in infotainment display with a series of R-specific driving monitor functions, among other individual touches.

As part of its mid-life reworking, the T-Roc gains a longer list of driver assistant systems as standard. These include more advanced front assist and lane assist systems from the existing pre-facelifted model, together with IQ Drive Travel Assist and a predictive cruise control system (Predictive ACC). In line with developments brought to the latest Golf, the range of functions offered by side assist has been extended, as has that of park assist, which is now also capable of parking forwards in perpendicular parking bays and moving out of parallel parking spaces.

The engine line-up for standard versions of the facelifted T-Roc mirrors that of today’s model, with three turbocharged TSI petrol units and two turbocharged TDI diesels, together with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox.

Among the petrol engines is a base 1.0-litre three-cylinder with 108bhp, as well as two four-cylinder units, a 1.5-litre with 148bhp and a 2.0-litre with 187bhp. The two four-cylinder diesels have the same 2.0-litre capacity and offer a choice of 113bhp or 148bhp.

Front-wheel drive is standard on all but the 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol model, which receives 4Motion four-wheel drive. It is also an option on the 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel.

The new T-Roc R, which comes exclusively in five-door form, continues to run a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque in combination with a standard seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox and 4Motion four-wheel drive. Volkswagen claims a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec in combination with launch control, which is part of the dedicated R driving mode unique to the range-topping T-Roc model, together with a governed 155mph top speed.

Prices for the 2022-model-year T-Roc have yet to be confirmed. However, Volkswagen officials have indicated to Autocar that they will increase slightly in line with the added equipment levels brought by the facelifted model. In Germany, the base 1.0 TSI model increases by €1900 (£1600) from a previous €22,600 (£19,065) to €24,500 (£20,665). 

