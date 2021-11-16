2022 Volkswagen T-Roc updated with fresh design, new interior kit

Volkswagen has revealed a facelifted version of the T-Roc four years after the crossover first joined the brand's line-up.

The refreshed 2022 model, due for UK delivery next April, receives a host of exterior styling and interior design upgrades as well as lightly revised petrol and diesels engines. The changes are aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the popular crossover, sales of which now total more than one million worldwide, and have been applied to both the five-door model and the two-door cabriolet.

The new-look front end is a key styling change for the first-generation T-Roc, which is midway through its planned eight-year model cycle. It features reworked headlights with a lightly altered shape and new LED graphics (optional with IQ Light matrix units), a revised grille with a more heavily structured black plastic insert and a light band running either side of a larger Volkswagen logo, together with a redesigned bumper that houses new daytime-running lights and a new-look lower central air duct.

At the rear, there are lightly revised tail-lights with new LED graphics as well as an altered rear bumper. The facelifted T-Roc also comes with redesigned alloy wheels, ranging from 16in to 19in in diameter. Standard models are offered in both Life and Style lines, with a choice of two-tone paint and either an aluminium look or black detailing.