BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Subaru Forester e-Boxer gains improved tech and safety
UP NEXT
Maserati enters Formula E in 2023 as part of electric push

2022 Subaru Forester e-Boxer gains improved tech and safety

Model gets a redesigned front end, gesture control and new safety systems
News
2 mins read
11 January 2022

Subaru has revealed specification details for the refreshed Forester e-Boxer for 2022, with a series of technical and safety updates.

Key highlights include an updated front end, with changes to the grille, headlights and foglight covers, and a new gesture control function for drivers to change the temperature of their car through hand movements. 

Three specification levels make up the Subaru e-Boxer range: L Eyesight, Sport Eyesight and range-topping S Eyesight.

Related articles

Entry-level L Eyesight models are equipped with automatic LED headlights, 17in wheels, a leather steering wheel, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment display with a rear-view camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Sport Eyesight adds 10-spoke 18in wheels, privacy glass, a powersliding glass sunroof, orange stitching and underguard accents, electric sports seats, sat-nav, keyless entry and a side-view monitor. 

S Eyesight cars benefit from five-spoke 18in wheels, silver-plated front and rear underguards, rear heated seats and an optional premium Harman Kardon sound system. 

All models are equipped with 11 Eyesight safety functions, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking. 

Just one engine option is available across all specification levels: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 13.5kWh permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a total of 147bhp with a top speed of 116mph and a 0-62mph time of 11.8sec. 

Three driving modes can be selected: Engine, EV and Motor Assist. The e-Boxer will stick to electric power from a standstill or at low speeds, with the engine kicking in from speeds of 25mph. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Subaru says the e-Boxer can drive on all-electric power for one mile. At higher speeds, the engine is used to recharge the battery. 

Inside, the e-Boxer offers 509 litres of cargo space, which increases to 1779 litres with the rear seats down. Cargo hooks have been added to the boot and the vehicle is capable of towing 1870kg. 

Autocar has asked Subaru for pricing details of the new Forester, which launches 25 years after the original model was introduced.

Used cars for sale

 Subaru Forester 2.0d Xc 5dr Lineartronic
2017
£16,900
51,945miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0 Xt 5dr Lineartronic
2018
£24,495
6,710miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0 Xe Lineartronic 5dr
2019
£25,295
6,548miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£27,790
5,925miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£28,995
6,500miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2019
£28,995
9,750miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£29,999
2,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2020
£30,990
15,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£35,999
1,500miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 11 January 2022

Probably be expensive for something so slow. But to sum up, one weak engine, one weak gearbox, one weak electric drive system will equal one sale. Importers must be in tears.

mrking 11 January 2022

Another super lazy cut and paste off a press release.

The electric motor's typically measures in Watts or power output, not kWh.

No mention of the size of the battery, not that I care that much.

They may as well just paste a link to the Subaru press office website.

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives