2022 Subaru Forester e-Boxer gains improved tech and safety

Subaru has revealed specification details for the refreshed Forester e-Boxer for 2022, with a series of technical and safety updates.

Key highlights include an updated front end, with changes to the grille, headlights and foglight covers, and a new gesture control function for drivers to change the temperature of their car through hand movements.

Three specification levels make up the Subaru e-Boxer range: L Eyesight, Sport Eyesight and range-topping S Eyesight.

Entry-level L Eyesight models are equipped with automatic LED headlights, 17in wheels, a leather steering wheel, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment display with a rear-view camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Sport Eyesight adds 10-spoke 18in wheels, privacy glass, a powersliding glass sunroof, orange stitching and underguard accents, electric sports seats, sat-nav, keyless entry and a side-view monitor.

S Eyesight cars benefit from five-spoke 18in wheels, silver-plated front and rear underguards, rear heated seats and an optional premium Harman Kardon sound system.

All models are equipped with 11 Eyesight safety functions, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.

Just one engine option is available across all specification levels: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 13.5kWh permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a total of 147bhp with a top speed of 116mph and a 0-62mph time of 11.8sec.

Three driving modes can be selected: Engine, EV and Motor Assist. The e-Boxer will stick to electric power from a standstill or at low speeds, with the engine kicking in from speeds of 25mph.