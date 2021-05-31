BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Kia Sportage due in coming weeks with EV6 design cues
UP NEXT
Health check: Why the classic car market is booming

2022 Kia Sportage due in coming weeks with EV6 design cues

Big-selling crossover is due a ground-up redesign and will gain a dedicated European variant
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
31 May 2021

Kia is gearing up to unwrap the radically reinvented Sportage SUV in the coming months and has officially previewed its design for the first time. 

Confirming what previously spotted prototypes have suggested, the Sportage will adopt an all-new design, with the latest images suggesting the brand's new EV6 electric flagship will have some influence on the styling. 

It will be the next model to have Kia's 'Opposites United' design cues and is described as having an "assertive and cutting-edge presence". 

Most notably, the Sportage will, for the first time in its 28-year history, gain a dedicated European variant, although it's not clear at this early stage what the key differences will be from versions in other markets. 

The design sketches reveal the Sportage will feature Kia's new-look logo at each end, a full-width black front grille and slim LED lights front and rear. 

Inside, the Sportage will ditch its current two-screen set-up in favour of an expansive, curved digital display that spans most of the dashboard, although further details have not yet been revealed.

Karim Habib, Kia's design boss, said: “Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets modernity, the new Sportage challenges design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a beautifully detailed and pioneering interior.

“With new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class.”

Kia has yet to confirm which powertrains it will roll out to the Sportage but has promised more details in the next few weeks. 

READ MORE

New 2022 Kia Sportage to receive dramatic design overhaul​

New 2021 Kia EV6 on sale in May from £40,895

Used cars for sale

 Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi 1 5dr
2014
£7,490
61,134miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 2.0 Crdi Kx-1 5dr
2014
£7,495
80,100miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi 1 5dr
2014
£7,500
59,780miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£8,000
61,486miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£8,494
57,190miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 2.0 Crdi Kx-2 5dr
2014
£8,495
58,625miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 3 5dr
2014
£8,500
63,044miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£8,800
58,533miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 3 5dr
2015
£8,834
71,837miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

land rover defender se d300 review 2021 049

Land Rover Defender 110 SE D300 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fourth-generation Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

Updated Kia Sportage aims to take its popular crossover appeal upmarket

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

land rover defender se d300 review 2021 049

Land Rover Defender 110 SE D300 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

View all latest drives