2022 Kia Sportage due in coming weeks with EV6 design cues

Kia is gearing up to unwrap the radically reinvented Sportage SUV in the coming months and has officially previewed its design for the first time.

Confirming what previously spotted prototypes have suggested, the Sportage will adopt an all-new design, with the latest images suggesting the brand's new EV6 electric flagship will have some influence on the styling.

It will be the next model to have Kia's 'Opposites United' design cues and is described as having an "assertive and cutting-edge presence".

Most notably, the Sportage will, for the first time in its 28-year history, gain a dedicated European variant, although it's not clear at this early stage what the key differences will be from versions in other markets.

The design sketches reveal the Sportage will feature Kia's new-look logo at each end, a full-width black front grille and slim LED lights front and rear.

Inside, the Sportage will ditch its current two-screen set-up in favour of an expansive, curved digital display that spans most of the dashboard, although further details have not yet been revealed.

Karim Habib, Kia's design boss, said: “Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets modernity, the new Sportage challenges design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a beautifully detailed and pioneering interior.

“With new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class.”

Kia has yet to confirm which powertrains it will roll out to the Sportage but has promised more details in the next few weeks.

READ MORE

New 2022 Kia Sportage to receive dramatic design overhaul​

New 2021 Kia EV6 on sale in May from £40,895