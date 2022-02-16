2022 Genesis GV60: pricing and specification revealed

Genesis has announced pricing and specification details for the GV60, its first bespoke electric car and a technologically advanced crossover to rival the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé.

Prices start from £47,005 in the UK for entry-level Premium cars, which include a 12.3in infotainment system, wireless phone charging and a host of safety systems as standard.

Premium models are driven by a 225bhp rear-mounted electric motor, powered by a 73kWh battery with a claimed 321 miles of range.

Next-step Sport models gain a four-wheel drive thanks to the addition of a 99bhp electric motor to the front axle. Total power stands at 314bhp.

The range-topping Sport Plus is the performance model of the line-up. It’s driven by a 482bhp powertrain with four-wheel drive.

Genesis says all three models are equipped with the same 73kWh battery pack as standard, which can be charged using a 350kW rapid charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

The Sport model is capable of 292 miles on a single charge, while top-rung Sport Plus versions offer 289 miles. Both deliver up to 446lb ft of torque.

The GV60 will be offered with several optional extras, including comfort seats, nappa leather, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and an outdoor pack, which enables vehicle-to-load charging.

Other extras include digital side-view mirrors and a panoramic sunroof, along with a choice of 14 exterior colours.

Customers can pre-order the model now and place a deposit before the car goes on sale on 6 June this year. Customer deliveries are set to take place on the same day.