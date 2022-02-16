BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Genesis GV60: pricing and specification revealed
2022 Genesis GV60: pricing and specification revealed

Crossover will offer RWD and AWD with 73kWh battery for range of up to 321 miles
Autocar-Felix-Page
6 May 2022

Genesis has announced pricing and specification details for the GV60, its first bespoke electric car and a technologically advanced crossover to rival the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé.

Prices start from £47,005 in the UK for entry-level Premium cars, which include a 12.3in infotainment system, wireless phone charging and a host of safety systems as standard. 

Premium models are driven by a 225bhp rear-mounted electric motor, powered by a 73kWh battery with a claimed 321 miles of range. 

Next-step Sport models gain a four-wheel drive thanks to the addition of a 99bhp electric motor to the front axle. Total power stands at 314bhp. 

The range-topping Sport Plus is the performance model of the line-up. It’s driven by a 482bhp powertrain with four-wheel drive. 

Genesis says all three models are equipped with the same 73kWh battery pack as standard, which can be charged using a 350kW rapid charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

The Sport model is capable of 292 miles on a single charge, while top-rung Sport Plus versions offer 289 miles. Both deliver up to 446lb ft of torque. 

The GV60 will be offered with several optional extras, including comfort seats, nappa leather, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and an outdoor pack, which enables vehicle-to-load charging. 

Other extras include digital side-view mirrors and a panoramic sunroof, along with a choice of 14 exterior colours.

Customers can pre-order the model now and place a deposit before the car goes on sale on 6 June this year. Customer deliveries are set to take place on the same day. 

The arrival of the GV60 will take the number of models on sale using the E-GMP platform to three, after the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 last year. 

It’s the firm's sixth European-market model and will be followed by EV versions of the Genesis G80 luxury saloon and Genesis GV70 SUV.

Genesis has already said it will launch only EVs from 2025 and will end ICE sales five years after that.

Dominique Boesch, managing director of Genesis in Europe, said: “GV60 represents a major milestone in our electrification journey. This vehicle combines premium performance and intuitive technology to provide a new generation of electric vehicle customers an electric experience without compromise. 

“This is the first of three electric models launching this year and GV60 is signalling the brand’s commitment towards full electrification by 2025.”

Q&A: Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis chief brand officer

Is this an evolution of the 2019 Mint concept?

“The Mint concept wasn’t supposed to be this big. We wanted it to be much more compact. But we noticed that it wasn’t addressing the right customer segment, so we needed to make something bigger. The Mint isn’t out of the plans, but it’s not part of the main line-up we have defined, because of pure volume and demand.”

Why go with this size of car for your first bespoke EV?

“The GV60 has the advantage of complementing the range of vehicles without coming into direct competition. Otherwise, it would have made the equivalent ICE vehicle redundant in some markets.”

Why didn’t Genesis launch in Europe as an all-EV brand?

“It’s a matter of timing. We never defined Genesis as an electric vehicle company. Obviously, we’re going through an electrification phase and we will be fully electric, but to wait for a full line-up of electric vehicles would have postponed our entrance into the European market until 2026, 2027 or 2028.”

Mark Tobin 16 February 2022

Its a shame about the front styling, as the rest of the car look fantastic, & it being from the Hyundai/Kia group its bound to be a very good car. 

ianp55 16 February 2022

It's certainly different, quite stylish even the yellow/black colour scheme suits it,  from the drivers point of view the dashboard looks really impressive. Considering that the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe costs £50k plus, the GV60 looks like a good proposition

martin_66 16 February 2022
Just like Lexus (the luxury arm of Toyota) did many years ago with the IS200, now Genesis (the luxury arm of Hyundai) are now producing a smaller, cheaper, more attainable model.

I like it - it's funky, stylish, and will attract buyers especially with the sort of warranty/after sales support that the more prestigious marques still aren't prepared to offer their customers.

