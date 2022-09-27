BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 BMW Z4 gains new design features, slimmed line-up

Just the 20i and M40i variants of the updated roadster will be sold in UK, with prices starting at £42,305
News
2 mins read
27 September 2022

The BMW Z4 roadster has been given a mid-life update, with minor design amendments and changes to its model line-up taking effect from November.

The third generation Z4 line-up, originally launched in 2019, will be slimmed down to just two variants in the UK, with the mid-ranking sDrive 30i variant axed. 

The range will open with the sDrive 20i M Sport from £42,305 - a slight drop over the current £42,495 price tag.

This entry-level model is driven by a four-cylinder engine producing 194bhp and 236lb ft of torque, completing the 0-62mph sprint in 6.9sec. 

The range is topped by the sDrive M40i, priced from £53,720 and fitted with a 3.0-litre straight six that makes 335bhp and 369lb ft. It’s capable of hitting 0-62mph in 4.5sec.

Power on both variants is managed by BMW’s Steptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

BMW has updated the Z4’s exterior design, adding remodeled side air intakes to reduce wind arch turbulence. The Porsche 718 Cayman rival also gains a new front grille with a horizontal inner design, which the German firm says “reinforces the impression of the wide front end”. 

The range-topping M40i, meanwhile, is now differentiated through grey mirror caps and a trapezoidal exhaust-pipe trim. 

The Z4 will also receive updated standard equipment. A set of bi-colour 18in alloy wheels are now included as standard, while bespoke 19in alloys are an optional extra.  

There’s also a new selection of exterior paint finishes for the Z4, including Thundernight metallic, Portimão Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic. 

The updated Z4 will once again feature a host of driver-assistance systems, including front collision warning, lane departure warning and speed limit information. 

A 10.25in Live Cockpit system is the centerpiece of the cabin, with sat-nav, a wi-fi hotspot and smartphone integration. 

BMW expects the entry-level sDrive 20i to be the biggest seller in the UK.

Autocar has requested further information from BMW on why the sDrive 30i has been dropped for the UK market. 

Overdrive 28 September 2022

It's good that BMW is still making sporty convertibles at this end of the market - long after so many other makers have given up - but it would their case (and potential buyers) if they knocked £5k off the asking price, even if most people buy on PCP these days.

