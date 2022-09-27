2022 BMW Z4 gains new design features, slimmed line-up

The BMW Z4 roadster has been given a mid-life update, with minor design amendments and changes to its model line-up taking effect from November.

The third generation Z4 line-up, originally launched in 2019, will be slimmed down to just two variants in the UK, with the mid-ranking sDrive 30i variant axed.

The range will open with the sDrive 20i M Sport from £42,305 - a slight drop over the current £42,495 price tag.

This entry-level model is driven by a four-cylinder engine producing 194bhp and 236lb ft of torque, completing the 0-62mph sprint in 6.9sec.

The range is topped by the sDrive M40i, priced from £53,720 and fitted with a 3.0-litre straight six that makes 335bhp and 369lb ft. It’s capable of hitting 0-62mph in 4.5sec.

Power on both variants is managed by BMW’s Steptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW has updated the Z4’s exterior design, adding remodeled side air intakes to reduce wind arch turbulence. The Porsche 718 Cayman rival also gains a new front grille with a horizontal inner design, which the German firm says “reinforces the impression of the wide front end”.

The range-topping M40i, meanwhile, is now differentiated through grey mirror caps and a trapezoidal exhaust-pipe trim.

The Z4 will also receive updated standard equipment. A set of bi-colour 18in alloy wheels are now included as standard, while bespoke 19in alloys are an optional extra.

There’s also a new selection of exterior paint finishes for the Z4, including Thundernight metallic, Portimão Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic.

The updated Z4 will once again feature a host of driver-assistance systems, including front collision warning, lane departure warning and speed limit information.

A 10.25in Live Cockpit system is the centerpiece of the cabin, with sat-nav, a wi-fi hotspot and smartphone integration.

BMW expects the entry-level sDrive 20i to be the biggest seller in the UK.

Autocar has requested further information from BMW on why the sDrive 30i has been dropped for the UK market.