2022 BMW X7 brings new design, engines and tech

The facelifted BMW X7 receives a bold new front end featuring a split-headlight design and a raft of detailed changes, including an upgraded interior with updated technology and new mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines.

The 2022 model, unveiled ahead of a start to UK sales in August, arrives three-and-a-half-years after the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLS rival first went into production at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US.

The distinctive split-headlight treatment on the updated X7 is part of a new design strategy for BMW. In the future, the German brand plans to provide each of its model lines with its own unique look, with differing models, whether saloon, estate or SUV, set to share common design elements.

On the facelifted X7, the upper LED light elements house the daytime running lights and indicators. The more heavily recessed LED units located in the lower section feature low- and high-beam projectors offering adaptive matrix properties.

The front bumper has also been heavily reworked, with new vertical air ducts integrated into the outer section for the cooling of the front brakes. The lower air ducts have also been redesigned, gaining new aluminium-look elements.

As on the recently unveiled facelifted BMW 8 Series, the X7 also features Iconic Glow cascade lighting for its front grille. It comes as standard on the new range-topping M60i xDrive and is offered as an option on other variants.

At the rear end, the tail-lights receive greater sculpting and new-look LED graphics. The chrome bar integrated between them has also been lightly modified.

As before, buyers can specify an M Sport styling package, which mimics the styling of the new M60i xDrive and brings 21in alloy wheels (up from 20in as standard).

Together with newly designed 22in wheels, the facelifted X7 is the first BMW to offer optional 23in wheels.