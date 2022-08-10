2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale: firm's first hybrid priced from £38,595

Alfa Romeo has revealed pricing and specification information for the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will start at just under £40,000 in the UK.
The new compact SUV, which joins the Italian firm’s line-up beneath the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, will be available in three specifications: Speciale, Ti and Veloce.
The Speciale will be available only at launch and start at £38,595. Standard equipment includes a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless smartphone charging.
Other standard kit includes automatic headlights, dual-zone air conditioning, automatic wipers and electric mirrors.
All cars benefit from keyless entry, an electric tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and safety kit such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and traffic sign recognition.
The Ti is priced from £39,995 and gains a bespoke exterior design, with 18in wheels, a chrome front-grille bezel and gloss-black inserts, mirror caps and wheel caps. Inside, it receives black cloth upholstery and a leather steering wheel.
The range-topping Veloce gains an improved ride, thanks to the addition of dual-stage valve suspension (DVS), and different styling again, with a darker front bezel, matt-black inserts, privacy glass and 19in alloy wheels. The cabin is also improved with aluminium pedals and gearshift paddles and black-and-red Alcantara upholstery. Prices start at £42,495.
Every Tonale is driven by the same 1.5-litre electrified powertrain, making this the first Alfa Romeo to feature a hybrid powertrain. It consists of a 157bhp turbocharged engine mated to a 48V electric motor and a small battery. Power is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
For an AR it really doesn't set the pulse racing or make me lust after it in the slighest. The side on view is particular beige come vanilla and that's just 5 seconds after the launch.
Then there's the engine 1.5 157hp, in the same class as middleing XC40 or Tiguan.
Still priced competively and not likely to offend anyone, bit like a Qashqai then.