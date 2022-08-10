2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale: firm's first hybrid priced from £38,595

Alfa Romeo has revealed pricing and specification information for the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will start at just under £40,000 in the UK.

The new compact SUV, which joins the Italian firm’s line-up beneath the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, will be available in three specifications: Speciale, Ti and Veloce.

The Speciale will be available only at launch and start at £38,595. Standard equipment includes a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless smartphone charging.

Other standard kit includes automatic headlights, dual-zone air conditioning, automatic wipers and electric mirrors.

All cars benefit from keyless entry, an electric tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and safety kit such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and traffic sign recognition.

The Ti is priced from £39,995 and gains a bespoke exterior design, with 18in wheels, a chrome front-grille bezel and gloss-black inserts, mirror caps and wheel caps. Inside, it receives black cloth upholstery and a leather steering wheel.

The range-topping Veloce gains an improved ride, thanks to the addition of dual-stage valve suspension (DVS), and different styling again, with a darker front bezel, matt-black inserts, privacy glass and 19in alloy wheels. The cabin is also improved with aluminium pedals and gearshift paddles and black-and-red Alcantara upholstery. Prices start at £42,495.

Every Tonale is driven by the same 1.5-litre electrified powertrain, making this the first Alfa Romeo to feature a hybrid powertrain. It consists of a 157bhp turbocharged engine mated to a 48V electric motor and a small battery. Power is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.