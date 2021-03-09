BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Ssangyong Rexton updated and gains more power
2021 Ssangyong Rexton updated and gains more power

Rugged seven-seater given makeover, more powerful engine and new eight-speed gearbox in mid-life facelift
James Attwood, digital editor
9 March 2021

Ssangyong has upgraded the power output of the Rexton as part of an update that also included a number of styling changes and the introduction of a new eight-speed gearbox.

The Korean firm’s rugged seven-seat SUV retains a 2.2-litre diesel engine, but its maximum output has been raised from 178bhp to 199bhp and its torque increased from 310lb ft to 324lb ft.

Ssangyong says the system is tuned to deliver strong low-end torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 11.9sec.

The revised engine is twinned with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, produced by Hyundai Transys, which Ssangyong claims reduces weight and vibrations while improving efficiency.

The Rexton retains a selectable four-wheel drive system that includes high and low-ratio modes and off-road settings.

The car can achieve 32.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, with official CO2 emissions of 225g/km. It also has a towing capacity of 3500kg and has gained a new Trailer Sway Control feature to improve towing stability.

In addition to the new powertrain, the Rexton has been given a makeover, with a revised front end featuring a new grille and LED headlights. The rear end has also been revised.

The Rexton will continue to be offered in two trim levels. Ventura replaces ELX, while the top-sped Ultimate adds 18in alloy wheels, a 9.0in infotainment touchscreen, heated seats and other upgrades.

The Ventura starts from £37,995 and the Ultimate from £40,665.

ianp55 9 March 2021

The new grille is much larger than before,but so many other SUV's are doing the same it's not to my taste but it doesn't detract from the Rexton's core strengths, it's good to see a proper 4x4 witha separate chassis with enough power to tow a burger bar or a horse box on to a muddy field. The price is slowly drifting upwards but it's got great built quality and the slightly "vintage" interior of the car is very comfortable,only the Rexton and the Landcruiser offer proper 4x4 capability at a sensible price,long may they continue 

