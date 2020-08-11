2020 Suzuki Ignis: rugged city car on sale from £13,999

Suzuki’s quirky Ignis city car has undergone a mid-life facelift, gaining subtle design tweaks and a new mild hybrid powertrain option, and is now available to order from £13,999.

Three trim levels are available: entry-level SZ3 comes equipped as standard with air-conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights, electric front windows and rear privacy glass; mid-range SZ-T which is available from £15,499 and adds a rear-view camera, individually adjustable rear seats, 16in alloy wheels, widened wheel arches and smartphone compatibility; and top-rung SZ5 from £16,499, which brings sat nav, keyless entry, rear electric windows and a range of safety features including lane departure warning and 'weaving alert'.

The Fiat 500 rival, launched in 2016, retains its boxy overall silhouette, flared wheel arches and compact footprint, but gains a new five-spoke front grille that brings it into line with the Jimny SUV, along with chunkier front and rear bumpers with silver-painted inserts.

Suzuki’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid Dualjet four-cylinder engine, available with an optional CVT gearbox for the first time, now features an uprated injection system, piston cooling jets and a variable displacement oil pump for improved acceleration and efficiency. With a power output of 82bhp and 79lb ft of torque, the new powertrain takes the supermini from 0-62mph in 12.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 103mph.

Additionally, the hybrid system’s battery capacity has also been expanded from 3Ah to 10Ah, further enhancing fuel efficiency. The Ignis is now capable of 55.7mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 114g/km of CO2 when specified with the manual gearbox.

Permanent four-wheel drive is available as an option on SZ5 cars with a manual gearbox. As with the recently updated Swift hatchback, it can divert additional torque to the rear axle when needed, and gains new functions for the Ignis including Hill Descent Control and Grip Control. So equipped, the Ignis is capable of 51.7mpg ang emits 123g/km of CO2.