2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series set to make 680bhp

Mercedes-AMG is well into developing the swansong for the GT range - the Black Series - ahead of its launch next year.

New imges of a prototype testing at the Nürburgring show an adapted GT R bodyshell with new bonnet vents necessary to cool the heavily tuned twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, which is mooted by insiders to put out up to 680bhp.

There's also a massive, race-inspired fixed rear wing that dwarfs even that of the GT R. It suggests that unlike previous Black Series models, which have a reputation for unruly cornering behaviour, there will be a focus on keeping all that power locked to the asphalt through aerodynamic downforce.

The future range-topping coupé will be beaten in acceleration terms only by the limited-run AMG One hypercar when it arrives in mid-2020, AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed to Autocar at the New York motor show.

Moers said: “It will be the fastest AMG yet, bar the One. Not in terms of top speed, but lap times.