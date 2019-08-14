2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series set to make 680bhp

Mercedes-AMG is well into developing the swansong for the GT range - the Black Series - ahead of its launch next year.
New imges of a prototype testing at the Nürburgring show an adapted GT R bodyshell with new bonnet vents necessary to cool the heavily tuned twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, which is mooted by insiders to put out up to 680bhp.
There's also a massive, race-inspired fixed rear wing that dwarfs even that of the GT R. It suggests that unlike previous Black Series models, which have a reputation for unruly cornering behaviour, there will be a focus on keeping all that power locked to the asphalt through aerodynamic downforce.
The future range-topping coupé will be beaten in acceleration terms only by the limited-run AMG One hypercar when it arrives in mid-2020, AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed to Autocar at the New York motor show.
Moers said: “It will be the fastest AMG yet, bar the One. Not in terms of top speed, but lap times.
275not599
This would be too fast to
This would be too fast to enjoy extending it on public roads. It may offer some pleasures at 5 tenths, but really you have to be someone who is content to drive it to a track day, toast the tires and limp home. I would rather have a towing rig and a proper racing car, which may not have as much grunt, but could offer more excitement through being so different from a road car. You could start with a Lotus 11, which would be cheaper, hold value better, and get you into prestigious events if you were so inclined. But of course the AMG would pull better at Stringfellow’s.
eseaton
Completely agree with 275. If
Road cars do not make good track cars, and vice versa. They are far too far apart to share useful common ground, and end up being useless at both.
The sooner the motoring press in particular stops obsessing about irrelevant ring times, the quicker cars can start being fun to drive on the road again.
HHX621
60 lbs
How about 200 lbs for a starter? Could that be achievable MB AMG?
Peter Cavellini
Easy to say that.....
Bit of an obvious statement really, bit like my cars faster than yours, so, it may well be slower than their 2020 hyper car, but it’s faster than the opposition is what they’re really saying....
Peter Cavellini.
Boris9119
Agree With Previous Posts
But that begs the question; What is enough power/speed for the highway? Fiesta St, Golf R, GT3, what's the sweet spot?
NoPasaran
Too pedestrian for me
I am waiting for AMG GT R Black Series Pro Plus.
M3NVM
a niche, within a niche,
a niche, within a niche, within a niche. even as a car enthusiast these variations are becoming confusing. as previous posters have said. if you want a track car, get a track car. in the real world a 200bhp hot hatch is enough for road driving with avg speed cameras everywhere and the dashcam generation that cant wait to upload their footage to plod just because they didnt like to be overtaken
405line
Go faster, just not in europe
There is a whole 'nother market(s) where speed is allowed, speed cameras don't exist (or aren't really loked at) and the population have plenty of money to indulge in several cars like this. In europe plenty of spare time for a track day instead of a round of golf etc etc.
Cenuijmu
Sweet spot for the road
Peter Cavellini
Let’s put this out there......
If money was no object, if you could buy the Car you want, what would we buy?, I’ll start, I’d have a Lamborghini Huracan.....
Peter Cavellini.
