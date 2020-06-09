2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45: UK prices and specs revealed

Most powerful compact crossover on the market gains 416bhp AMG-fettled engine and torque vectoring all-wheel drive
Felix Page Autocar writer
9 June 2020

Mercedes-AMG has released UK-specific pricing and spec details for the new GLA 45 ahead of customer deliveries arriving in late summer. 

Available to order now, the hot compact SUV is only available in top-rung 416bhp 'S' form in this country, meaning it starts at £58,775. The fully loaded 'Plus' variant takes this up to £64,775.

Extra equipment for the Plus model over the already extensive standard kit list includes a wheel upgrade, up from 20 to 21 inches, adaptive dampers, adaptive LED headlamps, the aerodynamics package and a panoramic sunroof. Further additions include more comfortable 'multi-contour' seats with electric adjustment, two extra driver assist features and a Burmester sound system.

The GLA 45 the latest model to receive Affalterbach’s M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the most powerful four-cylinder in series production, and joins the A45 and CLA 45 in AMG’s compact performance line-up.

Like its stablemates, the GLA 45 produces 382bhp in standard form (for European markets only), while the top-rung S model brings an additional 33bhp – making it the most powerful compact crossover available. Mercedes claims the standard car will sprint from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, with the S shaving 0.1 seconds off that time. The S also goes without the standard car’s speed limiter, taking top speed up from 155mph to 168mph. 

Both can be told apart from the standard GLA by performance-oriented bodywork additions including powerdomes in the bonnet, flared wheel arches and prominent air intakes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

AMG’s hot crossover is good enough to make you think hard about how much SUV you really need

Read our review
Back to top

The GLA 45 is equipped with a variable four-wheel-drive system that uses torque vectoring technology to send different amounts of power to each rear wheel according to the driving situation. Both wheels are equipped with their own electronically controlled multi-disc clutch, allowing each to be disengaged from its drive shaft individually. 

An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox features, and has been configured to offer spontaneous acceleration at all speeds.

The crossover also gains a bespoke AMG suspension set-up, said to offer enhanced rolling refinement over the previous model while allowing “easy vehicle control at the limits”. Further improvements include reduced torque steer under acceleration and more responsive steering.  

A range of driving modes allow the car to be set up for its intended use. The GLA 45’s ‘Race-Start’ function is said to provide “a highly emotional experience”, by maximising acceleration from stationary and pausing ignition between gears for a more noticeable shift. By contrast, Eco Mode places an emphasis on efficiency, with stop-start and coasting functionalities helping to save fuel. 

The interior recieves the usual AMG treatment, including sports bucket seats, a bespoke steering wheel with drive mode selection and customisable shortcut buttons, and a special sports view for the digital instrument cluster.

READ MORE

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: UK prices for mega-hatch revealed​

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe revealed with 603bhp

Mercedes downplays 75% AMG range restriction claims

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5

jer

26 February 2020

A 2 ton E53 is only a couple of tenths slower to 60 on similar power.

Saucerer

26 February 2020
jer wrote:

A 2 ton E53 is only a couple of tenths slower to 60 on similar power.

It's probably due to the way both cars deliver their torque, especially as the GLA45's engine is highly strung, while the E53 has a mild hybrid system whose torque is probably instantaneous which in addition to the 3.0 engine gives it more low down shove. Plus I suspect the GLA45 is very heavy for what it is when you consider the A45 AMG is already over 1600Kg.

Saucerer

26 February 2020

It's interesting to see that the AMG versions of cars bigger than the A Class family are relatively reserved in their looks with subtle styling changes while their interior trim upgrades are understated too. But none of this is the case with the AMG versions of the A Class and GLA which are all brash, fairly vulgar and almost childish too. It clearly shows who the target audience are for Merc's smallest cars. 

rsmith

26 February 2020

While an improvement on the last car, its still a pig

Takeitslowly

26 February 2020
rsmith wrote:

While an improvement on the last car, its still a pig

While an improvement on your last post, you are still an idiot.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week