2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45: UK prices and specs revealed

Mercedes-AMG has released UK-specific pricing and spec details for the new GLA 45 ahead of customer deliveries arriving in late summer.

Available to order now, the hot compact SUV is only available in top-rung 416bhp 'S' form in this country, meaning it starts at £58,775. The fully loaded 'Plus' variant takes this up to £64,775.

Extra equipment for the Plus model over the already extensive standard kit list includes a wheel upgrade, up from 20 to 21 inches, adaptive dampers, adaptive LED headlamps, the aerodynamics package and a panoramic sunroof. Further additions include more comfortable 'multi-contour' seats with electric adjustment, two extra driver assist features and a Burmester sound system.

The GLA 45 the latest model to receive Affalterbach’s M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the most powerful four-cylinder in series production, and joins the A45 and CLA 45 in AMG’s compact performance line-up.

Like its stablemates, the GLA 45 produces 382bhp in standard form (for European markets only), while the top-rung S model brings an additional 33bhp – making it the most powerful compact crossover available. Mercedes claims the standard car will sprint from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, with the S shaving 0.1 seconds off that time. The S also goes without the standard car’s speed limiter, taking top speed up from 155mph to 168mph.

Both can be told apart from the standard GLA by performance-oriented bodywork additions including powerdomes in the bonnet, flared wheel arches and prominent air intakes.