2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45: UK prices and specs revealed

Mercedes-AMG has released UK-specific pricing and spec details for the new GLA 45 ahead of customer deliveries arriving in late summer.
Available to order now, the hot compact SUV is only available in top-rung 416bhp 'S' form in this country, meaning it starts at £58,775. The fully loaded 'Plus' variant takes this up to £64,775.
Extra equipment for the Plus model over the already extensive standard kit list includes a wheel upgrade, up from 20 to 21 inches, adaptive dampers, adaptive LED headlamps, the aerodynamics package and a panoramic sunroof. Further additions include more comfortable 'multi-contour' seats with electric adjustment, two extra driver assist features and a Burmester sound system.
The GLA 45 the latest model to receive Affalterbach’s M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the most powerful four-cylinder in series production, and joins the A45 and CLA 45 in AMG’s compact performance line-up.
Like its stablemates, the GLA 45 produces 382bhp in standard form (for European markets only), while the top-rung S model brings an additional 33bhp – making it the most powerful compact crossover available. Mercedes claims the standard car will sprint from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, with the S shaving 0.1 seconds off that time. The S also goes without the standard car’s speed limiter, taking top speed up from 155mph to 168mph.
Both can be told apart from the standard GLA by performance-oriented bodywork additions including powerdomes in the bonnet, flared wheel arches and prominent air intakes.
jer
Are they holding it back
A 2 ton E53 is only a couple of tenths slower to 60 on similar power.
Saucerer
jer wrote:
It's probably due to the way both cars deliver their torque, especially as the GLA45's engine is highly strung, while the E53 has a mild hybrid system whose torque is probably instantaneous which in addition to the 3.0 engine gives it more low down shove. Plus I suspect the GLA45 is very heavy for what it is when you consider the A45 AMG is already over 1600Kg.
Saucerer
Vular
It's interesting to see that the AMG versions of cars bigger than the A Class family are relatively reserved in their looks with subtle styling changes while their interior trim upgrades are understated too. But none of this is the case with the AMG versions of the A Class and GLA which are all brash, fairly vulgar and almost childish too. It clearly shows who the target audience are for Merc's smallest cars.
rsmith
.
While an improvement on the last car, its still a pig
Takeitslowly
rsmith wrote:
While an improvement on your last post, you are still an idiot.
