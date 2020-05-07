2020 Kia Sorento gets new blindspot camera system

Kia's upcoming new Sorento will be the first European Kia to feature a new type of camera-based display to help solve the issue of blindspots.

The system, called Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), will be offered from launch and uses wide-angle cameras mounted on the door mirrors. They relay a video feed to the SUV's 12.3in digital instrument cluster, briefly replacing the speedo or tacho when the driver indicates to change lane with another vehicle in the blindspot.

Kia claims the system offers a much wider viewing angle than the standard mirrors, improving safety. It'll be offered alongside Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, which can take intervening action to pull the car back into lane if it thinks a crash will occur.

The package (likely optional on all but the highest trim grade) includes a Surround-View Monitor, parking collision avoidance and a Bose sound system. Prices for the new model have yet to be revealed, but it's due to arrive in the second half of the year.

The fourth-generation Skoda Kodiaq rival adopts a design distinctly different from that of its predecessor or any other Kia sold in Europe. This angular styling, which apes the larger Telluride, is likely to be a reflection of its greater sales status in the US than Europe.

The brand's trademark 'tiger nose' grille has been subtly reshaped, and is flanked by a pair of LED headlights, while a wide lower air intake and air-channeling devices help to enhance the model's aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the outgoing car's elliptical brake light clusters have made way for vertically oriented units inspired by those on the larger US-market Telluride, and a new rear bumper has been designed to appear as if it houses twin exhausts.