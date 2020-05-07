2020 Kia Sorento gets new blindspot camera system

Kia's upcoming new Sorento will be the first European Kia to feature a new type of camera-based display to help solve the issue of blindspots.
The system, called Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), will be offered from launch and uses wide-angle cameras mounted on the door mirrors. They relay a video feed to the SUV's 12.3in digital instrument cluster, briefly replacing the speedo or tacho when the driver indicates to change lane with another vehicle in the blindspot.
Kia claims the system offers a much wider viewing angle than the standard mirrors, improving safety. It'll be offered alongside Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, which can take intervening action to pull the car back into lane if it thinks a crash will occur.
The package (likely optional on all but the highest trim grade) includes a Surround-View Monitor, parking collision avoidance and a Bose sound system. Prices for the new model have yet to be revealed, but it's due to arrive in the second half of the year.
The fourth-generation Skoda Kodiaq rival adopts a design distinctly different from that of its predecessor or any other Kia sold in Europe. This angular styling, which apes the larger Telluride, is likely to be a reflection of its greater sales status in the US than Europe.
The brand's trademark 'tiger nose' grille has been subtly reshaped, and is flanked by a pair of LED headlights, while a wide lower air intake and air-channeling devices help to enhance the model's aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the outgoing car's elliptical brake light clusters have made way for vertically oriented units inspired by those on the larger US-market Telluride, and a new rear bumper has been designed to appear as if it houses twin exhausts.
Join the debate
Cenuijmu
That is horrible, especially the grill
They should change the name to Kia EyeSorento.
Will86
Backwards Step
The designers didn't know when to stop, perhaps Kia have hired someone from Honda. The back end in particular has too much going on. The interior looks better except for the centre air vents which remind me of a MK2 Prius.
catnip
Its not one of Kia's best
Its not one of Kia's best efforts for sure, but its not really aimed at me, a small car buyer in the UK. That cowl over the dials section of the dash looks odd, its like they changed their minds at the last minute and just plastered that big rectangle across in front of what they were going to do.
catnip
I've just noticed, they've
I've just noticed, they've even managed to squeeze the DS3 'shark fin' in there.
PhilM
Great looking car
jason_recliner
PhilM wrote:
Yep. Looks fine to me. Nothing great, but a good looking family station wagon with a nice comfortable interior.
FastRenaultFan
Very Mercedes like
Kia just keep getting better and better.
I have to say that is one of the best Kia interiors I have ever seen. It looks very classy. I think it would not look out of place in a Mercedes.
The only thing I dont like about it is the shark fin at the side. I think the designers went a bit overboard there.
giulivo
I guess it's in the eye of the beholder
IMHO, a huge leap back, compared to the outgoing model and especially the lovely Sportage and Niro. On the other hand, it will certainly be reliable (my previous gen Sportage is built like a tank) and a lot of car for your money. I also think it's the first 7-seater PHEV (the ubiquitous Outlander and the various PSA cars are all 5-seaters), so great as a single car for families in cities. Well done Kia!!
HazwoldV8
KIA IS NO LONGER A BULBOUS BUBBLE
Good to see that cars look far nicer when they're angular, great to see some muscular US design coming through.
Pity the interior is neither angular nor round (its still dingin nice)
gavsmit
Perfect family car....
....if you're prepared to lose tens of thousands in short term depreciation.
No doubt the price of this will be close to what you could've got a Range Rover for not too long ago.
Add your comment