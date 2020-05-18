2020 Ford Ranger Thunder features bespoke styling, extra kit

Ford has introduced the Ranger Thunder as a boldly styled and highly specified special edition of its flagship European pick-up.

Based on the existing Wildtrak version of the Ranger, the new Thunder edition is finished in Sea Grey and features contrasting red trim accents around the front grille and rear roll bar. Distinctive three-dimensional Thunder logos appear along the bottom of the doors and on the tailgate.

The Ranger Thunder also receives bespoke 18in black alloy wheels, as well as a black rear bumper, skid plates, foglight surrounds and door handles. Both the headlights and brake lights sit in darkened bezels.

The colour scheme is carried over to the interior, which is finished primarily in black with red stitching to the seats, steering wheel and instrument panel, while the load bed can be specified with a black roller shutter and divider.

Power comes from Ford’s 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged Ecoblue four-cylinder, which replaced the old 2.2-litre unit in January 2019. It sends power to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox and delivers 31.0mpg and 239g/km on the WLTP combined cycle.

Just 1400 of the 4500 Thunder editions built will come to the UK and they're available to order now from £32,965 for delivery in the late summer.

Ford says the Ranger had its strongest sales year yet in 2019, with 52,500 units sold across Europe. More than 16,000 of those were in the UK.

Read more

Revised Ford Ranger gets new engine range and tech

Ford Ranger Raptor 2020 long-term review

Ricardo unveils military-spec Ford Ranger pick-up