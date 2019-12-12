2020 Fisker Ocean can gain 200 miles of range in 30 minutes

American start-up Fisker has announced a partnership with Electrify America that will give drivers of its 2020 Ocean SUV access to "the largest open fast charging network" in the US.

Fisker claims that Electrify America's 350kW rapid chargers, which are compatible with all mainstream electric vehicles (EVs), are capable of delivering more than 200 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes. The network is currently under development, with plans to be operating in 45 of the 50 states by December 2021.

The announcement comes as the company gears up to unwrap the futuristic Tesla Model Y rival at the CES exhibition in Las Vegas on 4 January 2020.

The Ocean will be offered primarily to customers through a leasing programme, with prices starting from $379 (£295) per month, after a deposit of $2999 (£2335), for the cheapest of the five trim levels. Prospective customers can pay a fully refundable $250 (£194) deposit now via Fisker's smartphone app to secure a reservation.

Fisker says it will sell a "very limited" number of Oceans outright at the request of several global customers.

The California-based company claims its first series production car is "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout. A full-length solar roof is said to offer 1000 additional zero-emissions miles per year, while recycled fishing nets, t-shirts, bottles and tyres feature throughout the interior and exterior to lessen the model's well-to-wheel carbon footprint.

The Ocean is also claimed to offer "the highest five-star safety rating", with Fisker drawing attention to the prominent side impact protection beams. It's unclear, however, whether the SUV has yet been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which conducts crash tests in the US.