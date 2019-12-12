2020 Fisker Ocean can gain 200 miles of range in 30 minutes

American start-up partners with Electrify America network to offer access to 3500 chargers by 2021
Felix Page Autocar writer
12 December 2019

American start-up Fisker has announced a partnership with Electrify America that will give drivers of its 2020 Ocean SUV access to "the largest open fast charging network" in the US. 

Fisker claims that Electrify America's 350kW rapid chargers, which are compatible with all mainstream electric vehicles (EVs), are capable of delivering more than 200 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes. The network is currently under development, with plans to be operating in 45 of the 50 states by December 2021. 

The announcement comes as the company gears up to unwrap the futuristic Tesla Model Y rival at the CES exhibition in Las Vegas on 4 January 2020. 

The Ocean will be offered primarily to customers through a leasing programme, with prices starting from $379 (£295) per month, after a deposit of $2999 (£2335), for the cheapest of the five trim levels. Prospective customers can pay a fully refundable $250 (£194) deposit now via Fisker's smartphone app to secure a reservation.

Fisker says it will sell a "very limited" number of Oceans outright at the request of several global customers. 

The California-based company claims its first series production car is "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout. A full-length solar roof is said to offer 1000 additional zero-emissions miles per year, while recycled fishing nets, t-shirts, bottles and tyres feature throughout the interior and exterior to lessen the model's well-to-wheel carbon footprint.

The Ocean is also claimed to offer "the highest five-star safety rating", with Fisker drawing attention to the prominent side impact protection beams. It's unclear, however, whether the SUV has yet been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which conducts crash tests in the US.

The Ocean rides high and has modern, utilitarian styling. Flared wheel arches hint at its performance potential, while narrow headlights and chrome detailing are a nod to the 2018 Fisker Emotion concept. It features what the firm calls “captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars in the past”.

Prominent styling details include a front-mounted radar in place of a grille, a large front air intake, flared wheel arches and a futuristic headlight design. Fisker has also confirmed that the side indicators double as charging indicators, turning green when the battery is full. 

Also featured is a targa-style removable roof section which Fisker says offers the open-air benefits of a convertible "without compromising the rugged and safe structural integrity of an SUV".

The battery is claimed to provide a range of up to 300 miles. The Ocean will be available in four-wheel drive form, with an electric motor mounted on each axle. 

Fisker also claims that the SUV's interior will offer class-leading space, a large head-up display and an intelligent user interface.

The company is also at work on developing solid-state battery technology, which it says would allow future vehicles to gain 500 miles worth of charge in as little as one minute. 

Fisker Inc. was formed in 2016, succeeding the bankrupted Fisker Automotive company that launched the Karma range-extender luxury saloon – now re-engineered and on sale as the Karma Revero GT – in 2011.

Comments
Real_sluggo

18 March 2019

I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...

JMax18

28 October 2019

If the 'electric reveloution' has done anything at least it has promted the creation of lots of cool, innovative, creative and exciting start-ups. Fisker, Rivian, Uniti and Lucid are just a few. All brilliant.

Looks a bit like a C-HR from the front three-quarters, and a bit like a KIA soul from the front. Looks awesome anyway.

 

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
Real_sluggo wrote:

I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...

 

Given that nonsense, we are pretty lucky that you did not beat him to market with a car...imagine putting down the keys to a new car and telling your pals that parked outside is a top spec, bells and whistles...Real_sluggo...watch them melt away, just like the residuals.

xxxx

18 March 2019

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

 

If that is the case and what would you know?...what's your excuse?. Don't dare criticise this post for rebuking your nonsense, when you have earned it (as you ALWAYS do), by knocking someone else...usually successful people/businesses. Chip on your dandruff covered shoulder or the whole sack of potatoes?.

xxxx

27 November 2019
Takeitslowly wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

 

If that is the case and what would you know?...what's your excuse?. Don't dare criticise this post for rebuking your nonsense, when you have earned it (as you ALWAYS do), by knocking someone else...usually successful people/businesses. Chip on your dandruff covered shoulder or the whole sack of potatoes?.

Took your time to reply (6 months) did it take that look to summon up the courage to make the threat? 

p.s. "knocking someone else" rich coming from a TwiT (FMS) like you!

FRI2

18 March 2019

Fisker started same time as Tesla...and they sold about a dozen cars so far.... that says it all...dead and buried

wmb

5 April 2019
...a targa-style removable roof section? While I'm not suggesting it will not work, or that it would not be cool, as well as add separation from similar vehicles that may be on the market by then. Yet, it only seems that it may add more complexity, that may create unnecessary problems for production and/or the customer experience. The Model X's falcon doors are cool, but if I'm not mistaken, issues with them in preproduction pushed back it's on sale date. While this has not slowed the vehicles take rate, how many interested persons may have thought twice on a purchase? Due to fears of costly repair bills, on a product that is new to the market, with a manufacture with not as much history as the established brands? Can the "New" Fisker Inc. produce an EV that does what future owners want first (high quality, long/good range, fast refueling) and get that right, before they focus on 'whizz-bang, out of the box, never before seen on an EV SUV' stuff? Just a thought.

Bazzer

5 April 2019

Well, I'm optimistic, so I'm looking forward to seeing it.  I like the front end, so if their stylists have been as good with the rest then it should look good.  Seeing as Audi, BMW and VW styling is about as good as a six-sleeper tent, Fisker won't have to do a great job in bettering them.

Peter Cavellini

31 October 2019

 Three words, none of them will apply here in the UK, by the time you add all the import duties it'll be more like £40-45,000,now yes, there will be families who can afford this,maybe more so depending where you live, but certainly can't be called affordable for all........

