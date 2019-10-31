2020 Fisker Ocean: affordable electric SUV detailed

American start-up company Fisker has revealed that its upcoming electric SUV will be called the Ocean and unveiled in production-ready guise on 4 January 2020.

The company is claiming to have designed "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout.

Its American-Danish founder, Henrik Fisker, recently confirmed that the production model will only be available via a 'flexible lease' plan, with no long-term contract necessary. It's now emerged that this scheme will operate through a bespoke smartphone app that will also allow owners to book servicing and maintenance visits.

Final pricing, specification and performance details will be detailed when order books for the new model open on 27 November 2019, with full-scale production set to get underway at the end of 2021.

Preview images shows that the Tesla Model Y rival rides high and has modern, utilitarian styling. Flared arches hint at its performance potential, while narrow headlights and chrome detailing are a nod to last year's Fisker Emotion concept.

Like the Model Y, the Ocean will be priced from less than $40,000 (£30,200) in the US. It features what the firm calls “captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars in the past”.

Prominent styling details include a front-mounted radar in place of a grille, a large front air intake, flared wheel arches and a futuristic headlight design.

The Ocean also features a targa-style removable roof section with an inbuilt solar panel that boosts the capacity of the car's 80kWh lithium ion battery pack. Fisker states: “With the touch of a button, an extended open-air atmosphere will be made possible without compromising the rugged and safe structural integrity of an SUV.”