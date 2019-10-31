2020 Fisker Ocean: affordable electric SUV detailed

American start-up will rival the new Tesla Model Y with its newly named, 300-mile electric family car
31 October 2019

American start-up company Fisker has revealed that its upcoming electric SUV will be called the Ocean and unveiled in production-ready guise on 4 January 2020. 

The company is claiming to have designed "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout. 

Its American-Danish founder, Henrik Fisker, recently confirmed that the production model will only be available via a 'flexible lease' plan, with no long-term contract necessary. It's now emerged that this scheme will operate through a bespoke smartphone app that will also allow owners to book servicing and maintenance visits. 

Final pricing, specification and performance details will be detailed when order books for the new model open on 27 November 2019, with full-scale production set to get underway at the end of 2021. 

Preview images shows that the Tesla Model Y rival rides high and has modern, utilitarian styling. Flared arches hint at its performance potential, while narrow headlights and chrome detailing are a nod to last year's Fisker Emotion concept. 

Like the Model Y, the Ocean will be priced from less than $40,000 (£30,200) in the US. It features what the firm calls “captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars in the past”.

Prominent styling details include a front-mounted radar in place of a grille, a large front air intake, flared wheel arches and a futuristic headlight design. 

The Ocean also features a targa-style removable roof section with an inbuilt solar panel that boosts the capacity of the car's 80kWh lithium ion battery pack. Fisker states: “With the touch of a button, an extended open-air atmosphere will be made possible without compromising the rugged and safe structural integrity of an SUV.” 

The battery is claimed to provide of a range of up to 300 miles. The Ocean will be available in four-wheel drive form, with an electric motor mounted on each axle. 

Fisker also claims that the SUV's interior will offer class-leading space, a large head-up display and an intelligent user interface.

It's not yet confirmed where the Ocean will be produced, but Fisker says prototype testing will begin before the end of this year.

The company is also at work on developing solid-state battery technology, which it says would allow future vehicles to gain 500 miles worth of charge in as little as one minute. 

Fisker Inc. was formed in 2016, succeeding the bankrupted Fisker Automotive company that launched the Karma range-extender electric luxury saloon – now re-engineered and on sale as the Karma Revero – in 2011.

Comments
6

Real_sluggo

18 March 2019

I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...

JMax18

28 October 2019

If the 'electric reveloution' has done anything at least it has promted the creation of lots of cool, innovative, creative and exciting start-ups. Fisker, Rivian, Uniti and Lucid are just a few. All brilliant.

Looks a bit like a C-HR from the front three-quarters, and a bit like a KIA soul from the front. Looks awesome anyway.

 

xxxx

18 March 2019

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

FRI2

18 March 2019

Fisker started same time as Tesla...and they sold about a dozen cars so far.... that says it all...dead and buried

wmb

5 April 2019
...a targa-style removable roof section? While I'm not suggesting it will not work, or that it would not be cool, as well as add separation from similar vehicles that may be on the market by then. Yet, it only seems that it may add more complexity, that may create unnecessary problems for production and/or the customer experience. The Model X's falcon doors are cool, but if I'm not mistaken, issues with them in preproduction pushed back it's on sale date. While this has not slowed the vehicles take rate, how many interested persons may have thought twice on a purchase? Due to fears of costly repair bills, on a product that is new to the market, with a manufacture with not as much history as the established brands? Can the "New" Fisker Inc. produce an EV that does what future owners want first (high quality, long/good range, fast refueling) and get that right, before they focus on 'whizz-bang, out of the box, never before seen on an EV SUV' stuff? Just a thought.

Bazzer

5 April 2019

Well, I'm optimistic, so I'm looking forward to seeing it.  I like the front end, so if their stylists have been as good with the rest then it should look good.  Seeing as Audi, BMW and VW styling is about as good as a six-sleeper tent, Fisker won't have to do a great job in bettering them.

