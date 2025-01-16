BACK TO ALL NEWS
1000bhp EV super-truck uses radical in-wheel performance motors
1000bhp EV super-truck uses radical in-wheel performance motors

Slovenian firm Elaphe's new in-wheel motors are said to be the first compatible with large performance brakes

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
16 January 2025

Slovenian firm Elapse Propulsion Technologies has revealed what it claims is the first in-wheel electric motor that is compatible with high-performance brakes – and the technology has been previewed in a 1000bhp supercar concept.

The new Sonic 1 is a thin electric motor capable of producing 268bhp and 737lb ft of torque and it can be mounted within the rim of a 21in wheel. It is designed to be used on both electric and hybrid vehicles.

Unlike other in-wheel motors, its thin design means there is still room for a disc brake of up to 400mm in size, making it suitable for use on race tracks. Each unit adds 40kg of unsprung weight.

The Elaphe technology has been previewed in the Italdesign Quintessenza, a wild pick-up-inspired supercar concept that is powered by a Sonic 1 unit in each wheel, giving a total output in excess of 1000bhp.

Notably, Elaphe has designed the Sonic 1 to work with combustion-powered vehicles, with a particular focus on high-performance rear-drive performance cars. The system allows extra power to be added to the front axle without increasing the frontal area.

The firm has also developed its own software for the units, including a bespoke Elaphe Traction Control system that, the firm says, allows for up to 20 times faster response than on a standard vehicle. Elaphe has also developed a ‘vibroacoustics’ system, which controls the inverter to allow for customisable sound profiles and haptic feedback that can be tuned to the preferences of different manufacturers.

Elaphe in-wheel motor

Luka Ambrozic, Elaphe’s commercial boss, said the development focus was on “offering continuous performance density.” He added: “Software is the key element: the most important thing is how you control the power on each wheel.”

Ambrozic added that the development team had considered “how you make vehicles more rational”, both by putting the motors closer to the part they are ultimately powering, and by removing the need to package large motors at the front or rear of a vehicle.

The extra unsprung weight “is not an issue”, according to Ambrozic, because it is still a low proportion of the overall weight of an EV or hybrid. 

Deliveries are due to begin later this year and Ambrozic said the firm is in talks with both OEMs and niche vehicle manufacturers. Elaphe is also working on a second product line of in-wheel motors designed for more mainstream vehicle applications and is in discussions with a number of OEMs. Because of product development life cycles, it is due to first appear on cars around 2032.

Elaphe was founded in 2006 to develop in-wheel motor technology and has been working on the Sonic 1 for the past 18 months.

